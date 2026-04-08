Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Sue Bird didn’t stay off the TV grid for long.

Roughly six weeks after ESPN opted to move on from The Bird & Taurasi Show, Bird is expected to join NBC and Peacock’s WNBA coverage this season, according to Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel. Her exact role — whether in the studio, on game broadcasts, or both — has not yet been finalized.

ESPN’s decision to shelve one of the more successful alternate broadcasts in women’s sports came with the network “reimagining” its approach, pivoting toward a more conventional courtside-driven format featuring Jess Sims, Ilona Maher, Natisha Hiedeman, Courtney Williams, Chelsea Gray, and Katie Feeney.

That left Bird, one of the show’s defining voices, without a clear on-air home, or at least temporarily.

Since retiring from an illustrious WNBA career in 2022, Bird has become the managing director of the USA Women’s Basketball National Team and has taken a part-ownership stake in her former team, the Seattle Storm. She also has two podcasts under the Vox Media Podcast Network umbrella: A Touch More, which she co-hosts with her wife, Megan Rapinoe, through her media company Togethxr, and Bird’s Eye View.

FOS reported last month that NBC has finalized its slate of play-by-play announcers as the WNBA returns to the network that aired its first-ever game in 1997. Noah Eagle will reportedly expand his portfolio to include the WNBA starting this summer, while Michael Grady will continue to work for both NBC and Prime Video during the WNBA season after doing so this NBA season. Zora Stephenson will get her first opportunity in a full-time pro play-by-play role calling WNBA games this season.

Bird would slot in alongside that group in a role NBC has yet to define formally.