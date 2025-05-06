Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

As the start of the 2025 WNBA season approaches, one of the league’s legends is amplifying her voice.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sue Bird is set to launch a new podcast focused on her former league with Vox Media. With its debut episode launching on May 16 — the first day of the regular season — Bird’s Eye View offers “an insider take on the WNBA” with observations and analysis from Bird, as well as interviews featuring players, coaches, analysts and other key figures around the league.

“It’s definitely going to be rooted in the game. It’s going to be rooted in the ways in which the conversation that I can have might be different from an analyst or journalist. It’s going to be player to player, in a sense,” Bird told The Hollywood Reporter. “And I also think there’s going to be parts of the show, pretty much at the top and bottom, where I get to just have my observations. Maybe it’s something I see, maybe it’s something I want to see, maybe it’s something I predict, and then maybe it’s something where I’m checking back in on that prediction.”

Bird’s Eye View marks the 13-time WNBA All-Star’s latest move in the media space since the end of her playing career in 2022. In addition to her popular ESPN altcasts with fellow WNBA legend Diana Taurasi for the NCAA Tournament, she also co-hosts Vox Media’s women’s sports podcast, A Touch More, alongside her partner and soccer great Megan Rapinoe.

“I think with A Touch More we really got — and I say this in a positive way — thrown into the fire. Doing a weekly pod, it means you’re showing up every week, and you’re preparing yourself every week,” Bird told THR. “And I’ll be honest, when we first started, we had only really done live shows, and they were kind of these random one offs. So the idea of a weekly podcast had some intimidating factors to it, and now that I’ve done it, it’s not intimidating at all. It’s all about preparation and routine… I think it gave me confidence to add another podcast to my plate.”

As somebody who has been outspoken about the way she believes women’s sports should be covered, Bird is doing her part to make sure her voice remains a prominent part of the conversation. And it just so happens to come at a time in which the WNBA is enjoying a surge in popularity that isn’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.