The 2024 WNBA season is back on following a break for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Just like before the break, all anyone seems to want to do is talk about Caitlin Clark.

That is, except for her WNBA opponents.

Clark and the Indiana Fever have been red-hot since returning to the court. Following a win over the Phoenix Mercury, Indiana blew out the Seattle Storm 92-75 on Sunday.

Things got a little chippy during the game, with the Storm’s Skylar Diggins-Smith seemingly going out of her way to bump Clark in a moment of frustration as well as opposing coaches Christie Sides and Noelle Quinn having a heated conversation.

After the game, Storm star Jewell Loyd was asked by Storm Chasers’ Jeff Brown what she thought of Clark’s growth as a rookie so far. Loyd took the opportunity to talk about just about everyone except Clark.

“I’m gonna talk about our rookies,” Loyd said. “Nika [Muhl] has been great. She’s been awesome, putting that work in. [Second-year forward] Jordan [Horston] has been phenomenal too. Her second year of her growth. Our focus is on our team, and what we need to do as a community to be better. I feel like what this group has in the locker room has made us better.”

Loyd caught flak in some circles for what was perceived as a petty way to talk around Clark. However, in others, she was praised for shifting the conversation to her own teammates rather than discussing an opponent who, to be fair, has been discussed to death.

