Sheryl Swoopes fired a barrage of angry X posts at Stephen A. Smith Saturday in response to his calling her “insane” for her recent comments involving Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA legend and now broadcaster ended her X thread by calling Smith a “coward” and saying “I’m ready to go on his show!!”

Smith fired the first shots in the feud Friday on The Stephen A. Smith Show. Discussing Clark’s impact on the league, he complained she’s been snubbed by some media, what he called “haterade.” Then he called out Swoopes, who has had an uneasy relationship with Clark and the rookie star’s fan base. Smith noted that Swoopes talked about the Indiana Fever’s improved play during a recent episode of her Queens of the Court podcast. Swoopes talked about several players’ contributions, but did not mention Clark.

“Do you realize Sheryl Swoopes that you’re insane to do that?” Smith said.

Swoopes did not let the insult and criticism slide.

“You talk about whomever and whatever you want to on your podcast. Correct? So why can’t I?” she posted Saturday. “Also, did you listen to the ENTIRE episode? NOPE! I have a personal relationship with these players and they deserve recognition as well.”

Swoopes was just getting started.

“Do you talk about them (or others in the league) and give them their props?” she continued. “I hope y’all take all of this energy to the polls and vote!”

Swoopes then hit Smith with a charge many longtime WNBA insiders have leveled at sports media that started paying attention to the league in the wake of Clark’s arrival.

“@stephenasmith BTW…you new to this, I’m true to this!” she posted.

Saving her most scathing comments for last, Swoopes noted, “Not sure what he thought he was doing? … I’m ready to go on his show!! Coward.”

A Smith-Swoopes debate on Caitlin Clark would certainly make an interesting The Stephen A. Smith Show.

