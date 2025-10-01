Screen grab: ‘First Take’

Shortly after Napheesa Collier publicly criticized Cathy Engelbert on Tuesday, Sports Business Journal reported that the WNBA commissioner was “likely” to exit the league following its upcoming CBA negotiations.

If it were up to Stephen A. Smith, it wouldn’t take that long.

Appearing on Wednesday’s episode of First Take, Smith discussed the latest controversy surrounding the WNBA. In particular, Smith took issue with Engelbert’s response to Collier’s comments, going as far as to state that he believes she should resign from her role.

“Let me say for the record: you should resign,” Smith said of Engelbert. “When a player — any player — but especially one of that magnitude attacks you publicly like that, that weak ass statement that Commissioner Engelbert gave is not good enough.”

Smith’s comments come in reference to the statement that the WNBA commissioner issued in response to Collier’s criticism. After the Minnesota Lynx star referenced previous conversations she had in which Engelbert allegedly dismissed concerns regarding the league’s officiating and said that Caitlin Clark should be “grateful” to the WNBA for the sponsorships she has received, the commissioner released the following statement:

“I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA. Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game. I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver.”

Smith said that he was so baffled by the statement that he personally reached out to the WNBA to invite Engelbert to appear on Wednesday’s episode of First Take to clarify her stance. He also referenced the league’s upcoming CBA negotiations, stating that the league “can’t have her at the negotiating table talking to players” after responding with such a “timid tepid statement.”

“At the end of the day you have a star player in the league saying the commissioner — this individual — is in the way of all of us,” Smith said “And that was her statement? I believe she should hand in her resignation.”

Suffice it to say, pressure against Engelbert is mounting. And that doesn’t just include from one of the league’s most prominent players, but also the biggest star of its top media partner.