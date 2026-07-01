Credit: IndyStar, Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Monday, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas did not mince words as she spoke to the media for the first time since being assessed a flagrant-2 foul and suspended for one game for striking Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark in the neck area.

“A lot of us, myself included, didn’t even know the play took place until after the game, and now we’re being painted as thugs and there’s death threats out on us, so it’s really unacceptable; it’s something that needs to change in this league, and I’m just really sick and tired of it,” Thomas told local media.

She also called out WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert for not denouncing and moving to act against the online vitriol the Mercury have been subjected to.

“We still have yet to hear anything from Cathy; it’s no surprise,” Thomas said. “As usual, she remains silent, and that’s unfortunate when our lives are being threatened.”

It didn’t take long for Engelbert to respond.

“The WNBA vehemently condemns any and all forms of hate,” Engelbert said via statement. “The safety and well-being of everyone in our community is always the league’s top priority. We are aware of Alyssa Thomas’ comments, and what she and her teammates have experienced is completely unacceptable and not representative of the WNBA community. The league and our security team have been in contact with the Phoenix Mercury organization and remain committed to protecting all players.”

On Wednesday, Fever head coach Stephanie White, who coached Thomas for the Connecticut Sun, addressed the situation ahead of Indiana’s looming game with the Mercury on Sunday.

“I just want to address, you know, what’s going on with AT,” White said. “You know, I think as a league, as a whole, there’s been so much more toxicity, racism, homophobia, straight-out nonsense, and it is absolutely unacceptable. Most of this coming from the online community. Most of this, you know, in my heart of hearts, I believe not coming from WNBA fans, Indiana Fever fans. You know, I believe that this is people who are using our league, using our players to further divisive agendas. It’s not acceptable. Yes, we have to continue to protect our players.

“We’ve got to continue to support our players and our league. We get to play a basketball game. And AT was exactly right. Like, we get to play a basketball game. And yes, that’s going to come with criticism. Yes, that’s going to come with fans and the love-hate relationship that they have with players and teams. That is going to come. But it’s not hard to not be a jerk. And if you are one of these people that are online doing this, do not call yourself a WNBA fan.”

Fever head coach Stephanie White addresses Alyssa Thomas’ comments and “unacceptable” fan behavior: pic.twitter.com/55KB1zIX5z — Tony East (@TonyREast) July 1, 2026

“Our league is about inclusiveness. Our league is about competition. Competition. Our league is about elevating, elevating women, elevating marginalized communities, including and being inclusive of, of all different walks of life. That is what our league has always been about from day one. That is what our league will continue to be about.”

White also touched on the league’s communication, or lack thereof, with the Mercury throughout the process.

“No, I mean, I think obviously when there’s a lack of communication, you know, the void is filled with negativity, right? I think, you know, being able to communicate, being able to be the one who reaches out first, is important.”

Hopefully, this saga concludes with the league and players at least one step closer to being on the same page and growing the game safely, both on and off the court.