Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Commissioners of major sports leagues are not popular figures. That comes with the territory of having one of the highest-paid, most visible, and most influential positions in sports. But Cathy Engelbert just doesn’t get that.

The WNBA commissioner has leapt to the top of the list of the most unpopular commissioners in sports because of a series of missteps and reporting that has greatly damaged her public image. That ranges from criticism from players (like Napheesa Collier saying the WNBA has the worst leadership in sports when she detailed some of Engelbert’s controversial comments about players) to criticism from the likes of Stephen A. Smith and Scott Van Pelt.

Although Engelbert tried to garner sympathy, reports emerged last year that she would exit her role after CBA negotiations.

Well, after a contentious battle over a new CBA, the WNBA and its players have a deal. And Cathy Engelbert is still in place. And there she was on Monday night at the WNBA Draft stealing the headlines once again for all the wrong reasons.

The WNBA commissioner was asked about the future given all the criticism and speculation over her future as she has a contract that expires at the end of 2026. But instead of taking the issue head on and giving a diplomatic response, Cathy Engelbert tried to play the victim with an awkward, tone-deaf response suggesting that she only received the question because she is a woman.

“I wonder whether you would ask that of a man.” 👀 Cathy Engelbert’s response to the question of how much longer she anticipates being the WNBA’s commissioner 😳 pic.twitter.com/7FZ3Yxgq7w — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 13, 2026

“I appreciate that you’re focused on me as well. I wonder if you would ask that of a man, by the way, but I realize as women we get asked different questions than men do,” Engelbert said.

Credit to New York Post reporter Madeline Kenney, who immediately stated that she would indeed ask the same question of a man in Engelbert’s position both to her directly and later on social media.

To be clear: I would’ve asked this question to a man. https://t.co/sdX9gXBK4L — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) April 13, 2026

As Engelbert’s comments went viral, scores of reporters and columnists from across the sports media world chimed in that other commissioners are asked similar questions all the time about their own futures. To think that the likes of Adam Silver and Roger Goodell and Rob Manfred and Gary Bettman get a free pass because of their gender is a stunning statement to make given the amount of pressure and criticism they face on a daily basis.

Male pro sports commissioners get asked questions about their future all the time. Totally valid question — and a fascinating, super-defensive response. https://t.co/2Dvj7kPnDO — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 14, 2026

If a man had her track record, absolutely. https://t.co/wMUgdDZ8mb — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 13, 2026

Gary Bettman gets asked this question so often that he’s taken to preemptively answering it before it’s asked. https://t.co/qdcdA0GoUN — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 14, 2026

I wish I could call Adam Silver every night to ask him this https://t.co/pbExpC4XVQ — myles brown (@mdotbrown) April 14, 2026

I mean, we asked Jay Monahan some version of this for three years. https://t.co/13xFNmEc9y — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) April 14, 2026

Wait until you hear about what they say about Adam Silver https://t.co/NhNYXDgCrV — Josh Berman (@NextNetworkJosh) April 13, 2026

Rob Manfred, Roger Goodell, Gary Bettman, and David Stern were all asked that question many times over. Bud Selig too. https://t.co/PUQGDv7A6z — nick cellini (@CelliniNick) April 14, 2026

Just answer the question, Engelbert. You made WNBA Draft too much about you with this unnecessary response. I’ve seen this video and similar posts just as much as picks and analysis on here—and I follow a lot of WNBA reporters. Every league comish gets asked a version of this. https://t.co/IwHH7x3S4N — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 14, 2026

Thankfully, there is going to be a WNBA season this year after there were considerable doubts given the gulf that seemed to exist between the league office and its players. But surely the league must consider that it is well past time for a fresh start from leadership instead of Cathy Engelbert continuing to detract from the league.

Say what you will about other league commissioners, but they know the job is to act as a heat shield for owners and to protect their league. It’s been clear for a while now that Cathy Engelbert’s number one goal is only to protect herself.