Credit: imagn images via Reuters Connect

The basketball world was shocked this week when veteran reporter Scott Agness shared that the Indiana Fever pulled his credentials after reporting on the mysterious injury status of Caitlin Clark earlier this season.

The Fever were widely criticized for sitting Clark out of their May 20 game against the Portland Fire even though she was not listed in the team’s injury report the day before. Agness had reported that it was part of a strategic management plan for Clark’s health while Fever coach Stephanie White said it was a sore back and she was expected to play. The Fever were issued a mere warning over failing to update Clark’s status properly. It was a bad look for the team because paying customers were already well on their way to the game expecting her to play before she was abruptly held out.

On his Fieldhouse Files Substack where he covers both the Fever and the Pacers, Agness said that the team pulled his credentials after taking issue with his injury management phrasing. He also detailed issues with the Pacers PR team in recent years that he believes played a role as well.

Pulling a reporter’s credential is an extreme move by any franchise. And as Agness went public with the actions of the Indiana Fever, several prominent sports media members came to his immediate and vociferous defense.

The Indiana Fever have revoked the credential of the longest-serving reporter covering the team. Scott Agness announced that he has been banned because of his reporting on Caitlin Clark’s surprising absence from a game in May. Banning a reporter is never the right thing to do. https://t.co/zo2wfuetKZ — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) June 2, 2026

The Indiana Fever revoked @ScottAgness’ credentials because of his reporting around Caitlin Clark being scratched just over an hour before game time a few games ago… The Fever seem to be a mess right now. Rumors are flying around that HC Steph White & Clark aren’t getting along… https://t.co/CDELr3ZgHP — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 2, 2026

for those of you wondering? yes, this completely shatters all benefits of the doubt regarding one player receiving special treatment for no discernable reason. Absolute disasterclass from the WNBA and the Fever https://t.co/JdPCyj6Onm — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) June 2, 2026

Also glad that Scott is sharing that the @Pacers revoked his credentials a few years ago. He still covered the team as well as anyone in that time span with no access to games or practices, which speaks volumes about the work he does. It’s a shame that the Pacers and Fever are… https://t.co/skzSkzszv6 — Inside the Hall (@insidethehall) June 2, 2026

the wnba needs to realize that being a journalist doesnt mean being a cheerleader https://t.co/LwkX2O07H6 — Ashtyn Butuso (@lil_buts) June 2, 2026

Absolutely pathetic stuff from the @IndianaFever here. The WNBA’s media relations just continue to not be ready for primetime. https://t.co/k58k5wnNqI — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) June 2, 2026

Well this is an embarrassment. WNBA needs to step in. https://t.co/x2FnKxvctT — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) June 2, 2026

This is just wrong. Scott is the best when it comes to coverage for both the Pacers and Fever, and he’s not some random blogger. Scott is a true professional at what he does, and having his credentials revoked for reporting on FACTUAL information is extremely poor. https://t.co/if4Yab1pUL — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 2, 2026

That I was able to guess, based on the WNBA’s history with media, what the contents of this note were going to be before even clicking (TLDR version: Credential revoked) is telling. If you’re a cheerleader, the WNBA and its teams will let you cover the league. If not, you’re in… https://t.co/KG5NxWZ1l5 — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) June 2, 2026

It has become a disturbing trend in recent times that any kind of investigative or critical coverage of the WNBA is met with derision and brick walls. What Scott Agness does in educating fans and readers and sharing what is really happening with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever is an important service. Even last year Clark’s real status was hidden for much of the season before she was finally ruled out for the year in September even though her last game was in July.

Revoking a reporter’s credentials for reporting news screams that the Indiana Fever have something to hide and can’t handle real media coverage. It says that they are not ready to be treated like a major professional sports franchise. And it’s a decision that needs to be reversed quickly, either by the Fever themselves or through action from WNBA.