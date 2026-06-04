Caitlin Clark Stephanie White Indiana Fever Credit: imagn images via Reuters Connect
By Matt Yoder on

The basketball world was shocked this week when veteran reporter Scott Agness shared that the Indiana Fever pulled his credentials after reporting on the mysterious injury status of Caitlin Clark earlier this season.

The Fever were widely criticized for sitting Clark out of their May 20 game against the Portland Fire even though she was not listed in the team’s injury report the day before. Agness had reported that it was part of a strategic management plan for Clark’s health while Fever coach Stephanie White said it was a sore back and she was expected to play. The Fever were issued a mere warning over failing to update Clark’s status properly. It was a bad look for the team because paying customers were already well on their way to the game expecting her to play before she was abruptly held out.

On his Fieldhouse Files Substack where he covers both the Fever and the Pacers, Agness said that the team pulled his credentials after taking issue with his injury management phrasing. He also detailed issues with the Pacers PR team in recent years that he believes played a role as well.

Pulling a reporter’s credential is an extreme move by any franchise. And as Agness went public with the actions of the Indiana Fever, several prominent sports media members came to his immediate and vociferous defense.

It has become a disturbing trend in recent times that any kind of investigative or critical coverage of the WNBA is met with derision and brick walls. What Scott Agness does in educating fans and readers and sharing what is really happening with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever is an important service. Even last year Clark’s real status was hidden for much of the season before she was finally ruled out for the year in September even though her last game was in July.

Revoking a reporter’s credentials for reporting news screams that the Indiana Fever have something to hide and can’t handle real media coverage. It says that they are not ready to be treated like a major professional sports franchise. And it’s a decision that needs to be reversed quickly, either by the Fever themselves or through action from WNBA.

About Matt Yoder

View all posts by Matt Yoder