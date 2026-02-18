Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has been spending some time in Los Angeles, and she is decidedly not a fan.

The Indiana Fever star hopped on TikTok over the weekend to share her disappointment with being around Angelinos, especially those influencers and people in the celebrity space.

“So, I promise you I’m not being judgmental because I think there’s a place for legit everyone, and some people thrive in different areas. I don’t think I’m an LA girl,” she said. “Like, at all. It’s just weird. People don’t dance. People don’t even like say, ‘Hi.’ They have no personalities. They have no personalities, and they all look the same. It’s weird. Please tell me that’s not weird.

“All these personalities you see on like Instagram and TikTok, all these famous influencers, I like how they found a space where they can feel like themselves and gain confidence online, but if you can’t speak to people or look people in the eye, like in person … is that not weird? Am I weird? I mean, I know I’m weird, but like, people get so used to talking into their phones.

“Talk to someone in person. And look like yourself. Ugh.”

Cunningham has developed a reputation for sharing candid opinions about U.S. cities, amongst other things. She caught flak last summer for saying the WNBA erred in expanding to Cleveland and Detroit because players won’t be excited to play or visit there. She’s also harshly clapped back at critics of Caitlin Clark, called out referees, ripped WNBA leadership, and even came for Skip Bayless.

As the WNBA and WNBPA continue to negotiate on a new collective bargaining agreement and the fate of the 2026 season hangs in the balance, Cunningham is sure to have more hot takes. If the season happens, we can’t wait to see how Sparks fans respond to her. If the season doesn’t happen, perhaps we can just send her on a tour of the U.S. to complain about each city she visits.