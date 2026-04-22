Credit: Tony East

Sophie Cunningham went viral this week over comments she made on her podcast about her new Indiana Fever contract. The WNBA star is now offering a clarification that those comments were misunderstood.

In the latest episode of her Show Me Something podcast, Cunningham said her one-year, $665,000 deal to return to the Fever is “frustrating.”

“It’s tough because I came off an injury,” Cunningham said. “I haven’t been in front of any teams. Like, I had a lot going on this offseason. I was fully cleared… But if you don’t get in front of these people, then it’s like, ‘Hey, are you actually good?’ I’m not going to lie to you. It’s a little, kind of frustrating.

“I’m just in the point of my career where I just want to win. So, I’m not going to put my ego and everything in front of things. And I know it is a business, but I think I’m just wired a little differently. I don’t know. I just want to win. And so, it was a little weird. But, you know what? I think this is a great wake-up call to not get comfortable. I think it kind of lit a fire under my ass even more.”

It sounded to many that Cunningham, a six-year WNBA veteran who had her 2025 season cut short with a torn MCL, was upset about the financial aspect of her deal.

On Monday, Cunningham quoted a graphic with her comments on it and clarified that she was frustrated by the length of the deal, not the financial figures.

I’m gonna shut this down right now. I’m not mad about the money…. I just wanted more years because I love it here. I wanted to get a house so I could bring my dog and donkey to Indy with me. That’s it. That’s the truth. I think we have something very special here in Indiana!! https://t.co/xq7HZ2ZDbF — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) April 21, 2026

“I’m gonna shut this down right now. I’m not mad about the money…. I just wanted more years because I love it here,” she wrote. “I wanted to get a house so I could bring my dog and donkey to Indy with me. That’s it. That’s the truth. I think we have something very special here in Indiana!!”

She offered further clarification on Tuesday, telling reporters that following several stops during her WNBA career, she wants to put down roots in Indiana.

Appreciate Sophie Cunningham’s clarity on all this. Asked her about these comments and if she got a multi-year offer elsewhere even with her deciding to stay in Indiana: https://t.co/xum2jxg19y pic.twitter.com/1QptmL7vNI — Tony East (@TonyREast) April 21, 2026

“Twitter kind of blew up about a comment I made on my podcast,” she said. “That’s not what I meant, at all. If you listen to the full clip, you really understand that I just wanted to be somewhere for more than one year.

“I’m almost 30 years old. I want to have a home. I want to get established, and I’d love to get established in a place like Indiana.”

She also said that she spoke with her teammates about the comments, and they know where she was coming from.

“All of (my teammates) were like, ‘We know exactly what you meant.’ The internet is doing what the internet does, and it’s trying to stir things up. It made me sound snotty and ungrateful, and that is the last thing I ever want…

“It was never about the money. It was just about the years, because I wanted to be with them. God forbid a girl love her teammates.”