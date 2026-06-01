Credit: Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images; ESPN

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White and Fever star Caitlin Clark had a heated exchange on the sideline during Saturday’s 100-84 loss to the Portland Fire. A frustrated Clark scored just six points in the game while shooting 1-of-7 from the field, and it was the second consecutive poor performance from Clark and loss for the Fever (4-4). A video of the exchange quickly went viral.

So, it was the perfect opportunity for the troll and engagement-baiting accounts to cook up a fake report that White is out as Fever head coach.

The Indiana Fever are expected to name Jan Jensen as their next head coach amid growing speculation surrounding Stephanie White’s future with the franchise following recent tensions spreading online involving Caitlin Clark. Jensen would remain as Iowa’s head coach while… pic.twitter.com/2ma5H4L1a4 — Fever Updates (@FeverUpdate) May 31, 2026

Well, former longtime ESPN and Fox Sports debate artist Skip Bayless fell for the false news on Sunday night.

No surprise: Stephanie White reportedly out after repeated in-game clashes with Caitlin Clark. Not saying White was wrong – but YOU CAN’T SHOW UP THE FACE OF THE LEAGUE ON CAMERA. Caitlin obviously wants a favorite of hers from Iowa, Jan Jensen. But no way Jensen can coach both. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 31, 2026

“No surprise: Stephanie White reportedly out after repeated in-game clashes with Caitlin Clark,” Bayless posted to X. “Not saying White was wrong – but YOU CAN’T SHOW UP THE FACE OF THE LEAGUE ON CAMERA. Caitlin obviously wants a favorite of hers from Iowa, Jan Jensen. But no way Jensen can coach both.”

ESPN women’s basketball writer Alexa Philippou replied to Bayless: “This is completely untrue — and that’s straight from the team.”

This is completely untrue — and that’s straight from the team. — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) June 1, 2026

And Fever reporter Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star posted to X, “For those that have seen Skip Bayless’ tweet about reports of Stephanie White being let go from the Fever: I’m told there is absolutely no validity to that report. Stephanie White is still the head coach in Indiana.”

For those that have seen Skip Bayless’ tweet about reports of Stephanie White being let go from the Fever: I’m told there is absolutely no validity to that report. Stephanie White is still the head coach in Indiana. — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 1, 2026

Bayless left the X post up, but a few hours later, he made a new post noting that “they’re saying reports are erroneous about Stephanie White.”

Now they’re saying reports are erroneous about Stephanie White. But the point is, she won’t last much longer clashing during games with CAITLIN CLARK … even if her issues with Caitlin are mostly valid. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 1, 2026

When in reality, there were no actual “reports,” but rather just somebody making up news on social media.