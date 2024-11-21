Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

We regret to inform you that Skip Bayless still has some Caitlin Clark takes to get off.

No longer on Fox Sports nor Undisputed, the 72-year-old Bayless has used social media (and his podcast) to get off some of his hottest takes. And that includes how he feels about the Indiana Fever guard, as he used a report that she won’t play in Unrivaled’s first season as a referendum on Clark’s place in the women’s basketball landscape.

Bayless framed Clark’s decision to skip the new 3-on-3 league — coming to TNT Sports in January — as a sign that she’s above such a venture. In his mind, Clark doesn’t need to prove herself in a new league when she already holds the spotlight as the face of women’s basketball, especially after her meteoric rise in the WNBA.

“Good for Caitlin Clark not playing in this new 3-on-3 league,” Bayless wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “After all the jealousy and resentment she felt last season – all the cheap shots and bullying attempts – she made a late-season run at MVP. SHE’S the reason WNBA popularity exploded last season. She doesn’t need 3-on-3.”

This is the same Bayless who claimed that Angel Reese was jealous of Clark while admitting he felt guilty showering the former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar with praise because she was white.

Bayless wasn’t excessively critical of Clark as she morphed into a national icon during his final months on Undisputed, but he seemingly tempered his praise.

He’s not doing that anymore.

