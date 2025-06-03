Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Skip Bayless is calling on the WNBA to investigate Brittney Griner’s comments, which he says were allegedly directed at Caitlin Clark. He insists the league would act if the roles were reversed.

Before Clark was sidelined with a quad injury, she led the Indiana Fever to an 81-76 victory over the Atlanta Dream last month. But the result of the game was overshadowed by TV cameras catching Griner, who plays for the Dream, expressing frustration from the bench after fouling out.

While there is no audio, Griner appears to say “f*cking trash” before adding what a faction on social media has interpreted to be “f*cking white girl,” seemingly about Clark. Nearly two weeks later, Bayless has weighed in on the topic after seeing the WNBA dodge the controversy.

“I waited to comment on this until the WNBA was able to investigate it,” Bayless said. “I wanted them to issue a statement about it. But we have heard nothing from the WNBA, absolutely nothing. And Brittney Griner has not commented, which I find significant.”

Bayless noted Jemele Hill and others have said it looks more like Griner is saying “f*cking wack call” than f*cking white girl,” which makes much more sense given the context of the situation. According to Bayless, however, he firmly believes Griner was caught directing a racist comment at Clark, despite the explanations to the contrary and the total lack of evidence beyond poor lip-reading.

I get that your whole personality is caught up in stuff like this, so you don’t care about spreading misinformation. 1) the foul call made on her had nothing to do with Caitlin Clark. It was because she fouled Natasha Howard. 2) She clearly says “trash” and “fucking WACK CALL”… https://t.co/l46QuNgv8j — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 24, 2025



“It sure looks like Brittney Griner says ‘f*cking white girl.’” Bayless claimed. “To me like the last word is ‘girl’ not ‘call.’ Tell me I’m wrong.”

Bayless also dismissed the theory that Griner could have been directing the comment at an official by guessing she would have called the referee a “white lady” or “white woman” instead of a “white girl.” According to Bayless, Griner likely made the remark about Clark because of her popularity and impact on the league.

“Regardless of why Brittney Griner said what she said,” Bayless continued, “I want to know, is the WNBA okay with one of its players saying ‘f*cking white girl on the bench and getting caught by TV cameras saying such? I guess they are. I guess they’re okay with it. Obviously, the league would very much not be okay with a white player saying ‘f*cking Black girl’ on the bench in anger and getting caught by TV cameras. That would be an immediate suspension, if not a career-ender for said white girl. But because the league is 60 percent Black, that makes it okay for a Black player to say ‘f*cking white girl’ in anger without repercussions?

“Just me, I find that phrase offensive. And I’ll bet a lot of white fans found it offensive, and maybe even some Black fans considered it offensive. Does the WNBA think that viral video of that remark was good for business?”

The WNBA did recently investigate alleged racist remarks from Fever fans directed at Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and found no such evidence of hateful comments. Regarding Griner’s remarks, the WNBA has not publicly stated whether it has reviewed the issue. Similarly, Griner has not addressed the alleged comments or clarified what she was saying when the TV camera panned her way. Probably because there was nothing to give a statement about in the first place.

Even those who first used the bad faith arguments have moved on. But for some reason, only Skip Bayless has not.