WNBA legend and Dallas Wings broadcaster Sheryl Swoopes has courted controversy in the past with her comments about Caitlin Clark.

Her ongoing strategy now appears to be saying nothing and letting that silence speak for itself.

On Tuesday’s episode of Gil’s Arena podcast, a segment was dedicated to discussing Caitlin Clark being named Time Athlete of the Year.

When asked what she thought about the honor, Swoopes said she wasn’t surprised though she would like to know the criteria and other candidates. She did note that seeing a WNBA athlete garner the honor was “special” and “great for the league.”

Swoopes was then asked what she thought of Clark’s interview in the magazine, in which the Indiana Fever superstar admitted she understands her White privilege and wants to use her success and platform to uplift Black players.

“Your thoughts on Caitlin Clark saying she wants to use her platform to elevate Black women in the WNBA that have obviously been instrumental in building that league to what it is?” co-host Josiah Johnson asked Swoopes.

The three-time WNBA MVP merely nodded her head and allowed for a very awkward silence to take over the room. Someone could be heard saying “Okay” off camera as if they were receiving the message that Swoopes was sharing. Arenas then interjected to ask who had received the honor in previous years, at which time Swoopes started talking again.

Swoopes had a similar reaction in August when Dallas play-by-play announcer Ron Thulin started discussing Clark’s impressive performances in recent games. Swoopes was noticeably silent until play resumed.

The animosity between Swoopes and Clark, which has so far been decidedly one-sided, stems from Clark’s college days when the WNBA legend was publically critical of the rising star, leading to pushback from Hawkeyes fans. Stephen A. Smith and others have called out Swoopes over her ongoing criticism of Clark. It’s even led to a feud between her and fellow Dallas Wings broadcaster Nancy Lieberman.

The one time Swoopes and Clark were face-to-face it went rather cordially. However, it was noticeable when she wasn’t on the call the next time Clark came to Dallas.

Clark has tried to maneuver the minefield of superstardom as she’s become an avatar for whatever narratives someone wants to push about women’s basketball. Unfortunately for her, it seems she’s identified the one issue where she can’t win with critics on any side.

