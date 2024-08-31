Mar 3, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese takes a photo for senior night with former LSU player and NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey, and Reese’s mother Angel Webb against the Kentucky Wildcats at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Friday’s matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever once again brought together two of the biggest stars in the WNBA in Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. And as you may expect, many high-profile sports stars were in attendance for the game, including former NBA star turned TNT personality Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal, who had built a relationship with Reese in particular during Reese’s time at LSU, which was also Shaq’s alma mater. Shaq even accompanied Reese along with her family when she was honored at LSU’s Senior Day ceremony.

While Shaq has seen Reese play plenty of times when she was at LSU, Friday’s matchup was the first time that he has gotten a chance to see her play professionally. Ahead of the game, he was asked about his relationship with Reese, saying that she is “like a daughter” to him.

“Very excited, It’s my first time watching her play as a pro,” said O’Neal. “And I get to see Caitlin Clark play up close in person. So looking forward to the game. She’s like a daughter to me. So I’m gonna protect her, I’ll call her, and I’ll just mess with her. But it’s great, she’s our daughter.”

Reese has reciprocated Shaq’s comments in the past, calling Shaq a “father figure”. So it’s perhaps not a shock to see these comments from him about their relationship.

While Shaq quite obviously has a leg up in terms of accomplishments thus far in their respective careers, you do certainly see some comparisons in their games as far as serving as a presence that impacts many different elements of the game from the low post.

O’Neal was also interviewed courtside while the game was underway, where he advocated for the WNBA as a whole by saying that he is “happy” that the league is beginning to get the same exposure as the NBA.

