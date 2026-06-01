Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images; Nightcap on YouTube

While much of the initial coverage around Caitlin Clark joining the WNBA centered on clashes with opponents, the call is coming from inside the house in recent weeks, leading even some of Clark’s defenders in national media to reconsider their stance.

That includes Shannon Sharpe, who on his Nightcap live show over the weekend took Clark to task for a viral confrontation with Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White. In a video showing Clark and White in the huddle, Clark can be seen speaking sharply to White, who responds by subbing Clark out in favor of rookie backup Raven Johnson. Clark continues the disagreement as she walks away from the bench.

The Fever star then skipped out on postgame media commitments after the loss. The incident comes on the heels of several others relating to Clark, including a warning from the WNBA after the team withheld information about a back injury as well as frequent chippyness with officials and opposing players.

“I’ve been in Caitlin Clark’s corner. But enough is enough, now. I’m tired of her behavior,” Sharpe said. “I’m tired of the shoving, I’m tired of the elitism, I’m tired of the entitlement. Play basketball. She’s not holding up her end.”

In response to Clark’s heated interaction with White, NBC analyst Cheryl Miller called the star point guard’s behavior “disruptive.”

Sharpe said Clark risks undermining her coach, whom Indiana brought in before last season after firing Christie Sides, who coached the team during Clark’s rookie season.

“What a lot of times I don’t think people get when people say, ‘I love passion’ (is) if your coach can’t coach you, you might as well just go ahead and get them up out of there,” Sharpe said. “It won’t be long, because if your best player keeps disrespecting you, (other players) are not going to respect you, either.”

And even if Clark and White can figure out their relationship, Sharpe warned that Clark will begin wearing on her teammates and fans if she isn’t already.

“Every night it’s something. She’s pushing somebody, she’s subbing somebody, she’s doing something,” Sharpe said, before addressing Clark directly.

“I’ve given you the benefit of the doubt. And I understand you missed last year, and you tried to get your rhythm back. But enough, now. Come on now. You’re too good of a player, but you can’t just play one end of the court. And don’t show your coach up. If you want to be passionate, be passionate on both ends of the court.”

Recently, prominent commentators such as Cari Champion, Colin Cowherd and (an admittedly confused) Skip Bayless have joined a growing chorus criticizing Clark for the distractions she has created. After a dazzling rookie season followed by injuries in 2025, Clark seems to be wearing thin with national analysts who stood behind her early on.

In his comments, Sharpe suggested the same could be true for the people around Clark in Indiana.

“(Teammates) understand, you’ve kind of been coddled since you got here,” he said. “Everybody has bent over kind of backward to appease you.”

This season, Clark is averaging a career-high in points and has cut back on her turnovers. But the star’s defense has been under a microscope more than ever, including in a blowout home loss to Portland that led to the disagreement with White and the latest round of chatter in the media.