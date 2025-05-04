Caitlin Clark introduced ahead of a WNBA exhibition game against Brazil on May 4, 2025. (Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen, via Imagn Images.)

The Indiana Fever’s WNBA preseason game against the Brazilian national team Sunday didn’t wind up terribly competitive. But the Fever’s 108-44 win there drew a lot of attention, partly because the game was held at the University of Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where their star Caitlin Clark used to play. And ESPN announcer Ryan Ruocco had some memorable calls of Clark highlights during that game, starting with a football-style pass:

“Touchdown! Clark to Bonner!” – Ryan Ruocco on the WNBA preseason call for ESPN as Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on Brazil. 🏀🏈🎙️ pic.twitter.com/gjf3X8ComW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2025

That was just one of many Caitlin Clark highlights on the day. Ruocco followed that up with a “Wow! You bet! From beyond the logo!” call on Clark hitting a long three-point shot. And indeed, that was even beyond the #22 decal the university put on the floor in February 2024 in honor of the deep shot she made to break Kelsey Plum’s NCAA women’s all-time scoring record:

“FROM BEYOND THE LOGO!” Ryan Ruocco with the ESPN call as Caitlin Clark is already in midseason form. 🏀🎯🔥🎙️pic.twitter.com/rjwtwfnhWK https://t.co/M92oUZYZvS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2025

The 2025 WNBA season starts on May 16. This year has also seen the league’s preseason games all broadcast nationally for the first time ever. Previously, there had been a lot of consternation over which games received broadcasts and which one didn’t.

It seems like Clark and Ruocco (who has been ESPN’s top WNBA voice since 2013) are in good form to give viewers some notable regular-season highlights and calls once the regular season. This year’s games will be broadcast nationally across ESPN/ABC, CBS, Ion, and Amazon’s Prime Video.