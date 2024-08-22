Credit: Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Robert Griffin III has been in the news a lot this week, and Caitlin Clark has, too.

The former Heisman winner and NFL quarterback had become one of ESPN’s most flexible voices before being let go last week. He’s offered his opinions on various things, whether it was criticism directed toward those still bashing Florida State (looking at you, Paul Finebaum) or coming to the defense of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who was wrongfully accused of being transgender despite being a biological woman.

But that’s not why Griffin is no longer at ESPN—his social media activity, at least. The network pointed to that decision being strictly budgetary in nature. Whether you agree with its decision or not, ESPN is letting go of a talented voice in sports media. Griffin was one of the few at the company who could effectively discuss the NFL, college football, and various other topics—and do so rather effortlessly.

That includes Clark. But as he hints at his next move, Griffin is still lending his voice on X, offering his perspective on things that delve into the sports media world; he continues to showcase his versatility for whatever his next move might be.

He wasn’t quite like Shannon Sharpe when he weighed in on the Indiana Fever guard, but he offered an explanation — being a former young star who won the Rookie of the Year — on why Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Seattle Storm seemingly bodychecked Clark.

“It’s VERY CLEAR WNBA players are tired of Caitlin Clark getting all the shine and being the vocal point of every discussion. It’s beyond competitiveness and physical play. They don’t even want to answer questions about her. If they don’t like it, THEN STOP HER.”

It’s VERY CLEAR WNBA players are tired of Caitlin Clark getting all the shine and being the vocal point of every discussion. It’s beyond competitiveness and physical play. They don’t even want to answer questions about her. If they don’t like it, THEN STOP HER. 🎥 @wbb_stan pic.twitter.com/qdwZBnn7PV — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 20, 2024

But when someone accused Griffin of labeling Clark’s counterparts “jealous,” he pointed out that he hasn’t done what we’ve seen Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith do.

Never said the J word. The examples of them being tired of the narratives being driven by her are clear and numerous. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 20, 2024

When it was pointed out that Clark is handled differently by the media, as opposed to how other WNBA stars conduct themselves, Griffin pushed back.

Denny your point is well received. Many NBA players play with edge and disrespect on the court. They don’t get this treatment from their peers. I welcome a real conversation with any WNBA player to get their unfiltered true feelings about the situation. I don’t think they will. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 20, 2024

That’s not the only pushback that came from Griffin.

It’s okay to be honest about it bro. I don’t think they are jealous, but they are tired of it. It shows up time and time again. No one gets more coverage or praise. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 20, 2024

Calling someone a casual because they don’t have the same opinion as you is pretty low. You can interpret the statement how you want, but I didn’t say or imply the j word. I’m showing you what is happening. Speeding up to check someone for pumping up the crowd? Be for real man — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 20, 2024

Griffin’s departure from ESPN may mark the end of his official tenure at the network, but it certainly hasn’t silenced his voice. And as his comments suggest, the increased focus on Clark may be causing some tension among her peers. That’s not to say he’s an expert on the topic at hand, but he offers a unique perspective as a former high-profile athlete who has experienced similar levels of scrutiny

