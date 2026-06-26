Credit: CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports Radio

Boomer Esiason caused controversy on Thursday with his reaction to Caitlin Clark being on the receiving end of two rough plays in the Indiana Fever’s game with the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night.

Clark was hit with a fist in the throat in one instance and left the game with a back injury after a reckless closeout that somehow wasn’t upgraded to a flagrant foul. That left Fever coach Stephanie White apoplectic in the postgame press conference, wondering how a generational player like Clark could get such poor treatment and protection from officials.

But predictably, the conversation surrounding Caitlin Clark quickly went off the rails thanks to Boomer Esiason and others bringing the culture wars into the debate once again.

In fact, Esiason called for Clark to leave the WNBA and play overseas as a “straight white basketball player” who isn’t getting the respect that she deserves.

“If I were Caitlin Clark, I would seriously consider going to play overseas somewhere and get the royal treatment…she’s a straight white basketball player. And she is not being treated with any sort of respect” – Boomer Esiason pic.twitter.com/zeFRdOMLVn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 25, 2026

“I know Caitlin makes a ton of money off the court in terms of endorsements, and rightfully so. But I think there is a petty jealousy, and she’s a straight white basketball player. And she is not being treated with any sort of respect whatsoever,” Esiason said.

It’s not the first rodeo for Boomer Esiason in bringing conservative culture war candy into sports. He has been on the side of Knicks owner James Dolan championing a trip to the White House and cozying up to Donald Trump while criticizing Olympic athletes for being critical of the administration. The trend has been called out previously by Mike Ryan on The Dan Le Batard Show and now by Rob Parker on Fox Sports Radio.

“Boomer Esiason is the WORST of the WORST!” -Rob “They’re acting like she’s supposed to get treatment like she’s a top-3 player, and she’s not that.” -Kelvin 🔥 @robparkerMLBbro & @Kdubblive GO OFF on Boomer Esiason’s Caitlin Clark take. pic.twitter.com/xPHST1FFFR — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) June 26, 2026

“She’s a straight, white basketball player. I want to say something. This is so up his alley and despite all the money that she’s making and all this other stuff, he’s going to throw out her sexuality. Hey Boomer, why don’t you name all the non-straight players in the WNBA that you just wanted to talk about. He is the worst of the worst. If you thought he was a bad quarterback, he’s a terrible talk show host,” Parker said.

“All he does is push narratives that he feels good about… the idea that she’s making way more money than everybody else but she should take her ball and go somewhere else. But did he have an example of where she could go? No, he didn’t have an example because there’s nowhere to go considering all the money that she makes.

For his part, Rob Parker is no stranger to controversies of his own making from his sports media career. It’s been 14 years since Parker called Robert Griffin III in comments that he will likely never completely live down. In recent years, he has even said ESPN overreacted to the controversy when it happened.

But much like we saw earlier this year with Ryan Clark and RGIII himself and their insane feud, some strange things happen whenever people start talking about Caitlin Clark. It’s not just something that America can do rationally.