Credit: Arizona Republic

Amazon’s Prime Video announced Friday that it had greenlit Taurasi, a three-part docuseries chronicling the story of basketball legend Diana Taurasi.

Taurasi, who retired from professional basketball in February, leaves a legacy as one of the most decorated women’s basketball players ever. A three-time NCAA Champion with the UConn Huskies, she was selected in the first round by the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury in 2004, leading them to three WNBA titles while being chosen for 10 WNBA All-Star teams and 14 All-WNBA teams. Taurasi also played for Team USA at the Olympics, taking home gold medals in six consecutive Olympics between 2004 and 2024.

She also developed a reputation for being a tenacious opponent and trash-talking powerhouse who could back it up.

The docuseries will include interviews with Taurasi, her family, teammates, coaches, and journalists who covered her career.

“Taurasi’s journey to the top has been as complex as it is remarkable,” read Prime Video’s announcement. “Fiercely competitive and unapologetic, she has navigated scrutiny both on and off the court, including stints playing abroad in Russia and Turkey. Through it all, her unwavering loyalty to teammates and devotion to family have defined her just as much as her brilliant and fearless style of play.”

Meadowlark Media, which previously announced the Taurasi documentary project, is one of the producers of the series, which is now presented by Prime Video Sports and Skydance Sports.

“Meadowlark Media has been following her around all season and doing a documentary on her,” Dan Le Batard revealed on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz last September. “And we’re going to tell that story, because the root of that kind of greatness are worth exploring.”

No premiere date was provided as of yet.