Credit: The Dan Patrick Show

It was a shock last month when Ben Pickman, a women’s basketball insider at The Athletic, departed the outlet in the throes of a closely contested college hoops season and a thorny WNBA labor negotiation.

Pickman quickly went from providing key updates on talks between the WNBA and its players’ union to radio silence about the league’s coaching carousel. The former Sports Illustrated reporter disappeared from the outlet’s No Offseason podcast, and weeks ticked by as readers wondered where Pickman might land and continue his strong work.

The answer came this week as Front Office Sports reported that Pickman is moving into the league he has covered for years.

Pickman has reportedly joined the Portland Fire, a WNBA expansion franchise set to begin play this season, as a salary cap and strategy analyst. At The Athletic, Pickman demonstrated a keen understanding of the WNBA CBA, both in his reporting on talks around a new one and in sharp analysis on niche aspects of the league, such as its expansion drafts. Pickman and colleague Sabreena Merchant even wrote and podcasted about what the Fire should do in the coming expansion draft earlier this offseason.

Many pro basketball teams have hired reporters to their front offices over the years. Pickman joins a list that includes John Hollinger, Lee Jenkins, Cristina Daglas, Grant Liffman, and many others.

WNBA front offices have expanded considerably in recent years as more resource-rich ownership groups have bought into the league and revenues have grown. Pickman should have a chance to make a strong impression on the Fire as the franchise tips off its first-ever season this summer.