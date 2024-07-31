Jerzy Robinson and Jazzy Davidson, via Overtime.

As the WNBA embarks on a much-needed vacation and the Olympics get underway, it’s a good time to pause and look back at how incredible the first half of the season has been. We’ve seen breakout rookies, record-setting performances, competitive games, and the highest viewership and attendance numbers the league has experienced in over two decades. Women’s basketball is thriving.

The question is, how can the sport continue this trend?

For the WNBA, simply bridging the gap between the college and pro level has been a challenge. That has changed. Thanks to an influx of young talent and NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals, women’s college basketball players are just as popular, if not more, than current WNBA players. The link between both levels connects fans, helping to grow and expand the women’s basketball audience. But it doesn’t have to stop there. There’s another level to add to the equation. High school.

When it comes to men’s basketball, the best high school players are not only known, but their college prospects and professional career trajectories are religiously tracked. Everyone knows who the best high school players are, and that’s ultimately where the fandom begins. There’s no reason why women’s basketball can’t do the same.

Overtime Select, a brand new league showcasing the top 15- to 18-year-old women’s basketball players in the country, is a great way to start. The league is comprised of eight teams (eight players on each team) featuring a mix of ESPN Top 25 players, Team USA Minicamp players, and State Gatorade Girls Basketball Players of the Year. ESPN’s 2025 No. 1 ranked recruit Aaliyah Chavez headlines the group, alongside Jerzy Robinson (No. 1 2026) and Jazzy Davison (2025 No. 2).

The league will run during weekends in August, culminating in a tournament-style competition, with the semifinals and league championship on September 14 and 15. All games will be held at OTE Arena in Atlanta, GA.

As part of their involvement with the league, the players will also receive tools and guidance to help them navigate the business side of NIL, resources to help build their personal brands, and mentorship from some of the biggest names in women’s college basketball and the WNBA — including Breanna Stewart, Kahleah Copper, Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae Johnson and retired WNBA legend, Seimone Augustus.

“It is so important that these women get the resources and opportunities to elite trainers, workout facilities, press and media training, financial literacy, and of course, high-level competition,” says Copper. “I also feel so strongly that they receive mentorship from women athletes who have been in their position. I am really looking forward to being a resource to them.”

“I’m excited to be part of something that is inspiring and empowering for the next generation of future stars,” adds Stewart. “Overtime Select will give players more opportunities to compete against the best and learn what it takes to succeed at the next level. I would have loved this opportunity when I was in high school.”

With over 2.9 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, Overtime is hoping to capitalize on its social media presence while directly connecting with a young and vibrant audience. The hope is the league will help cultivate the next generation of women’s basketball fans, allowing them to be fully engaged from high school to college and beyond.

“Overtime Select will be no different in allowing the fans to get to know the players on and off the court through all of Overtime’s different channels on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram,” said director of Overtime Select Sascha Malas. “Those connections the fans make from seeing how great these players are will hopefully make them fans for life and will have them excited when they’re on their favorite teams in college and beyond.”

It’s been said before but it’s worth repeating—women’s basketball isn’t just having a moment. It’s been on an upward trajectory for years. Keeping the momentum going is paramount to the longevity and continued growth of the sport. Overtime Select is yet another innovative cog in the wheel to keep it rolling.

“Overtime knew that its investment of resources, most importantly its audience, creativity, and proven value of its channels to grow stars, could move the needle in women’s basketball,” says notable WNBA agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas, who has been around the women’s game for decades.. “Overtime Select is a clear indication that they deeply invested in a way that will unlock opportunity in one of our ecosystem’s most high powerful spaces — girl’s grassroots.”

Overtime Select kicks off on August 3. Viewers can stream games live on Overtime Select’s YouTube Channel. Bally Regional Sports Network will showcase games regionally based on availability.