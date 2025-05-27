Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Following an investigation, the WNBA has found no evidence of racist behavior from fans during the Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game on opening weekend.

After the game, which involved an incident between Fever star Caitlin Clark and Sky star Angel Reese in which Clark was issued a flagrant foul, allegations of racially insensitive comments directed towards Reese from Fever fans began to surface online. Those allegations drew statements from the WNBA, WNBPA, and the Indiana Fever, all of whom condemned hate speech and vowed to provide a safe space for players to compete.

On Tuesday, the WNBA issued a statement revealing the league found no evidence of racist fan behavior during the Sky-Fever game earlier this month.

The following has been released by the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/rFlKQAHmzQ — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) May 27, 2025

“We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game,” the statement read. “Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it. The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct.”

In response, the Indiana Fever released a statement of their own.

“We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated. At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we are committed to providing the best possible basketball experience for players and fans where hate speech has absolutely no place. Indiana is home to the world’s greatest fans, and we look forward to an exciting season of Fever basketball.”

Given the broader discourse surrounding the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry, it is reasonable to surmise that social media accounts, many of which are paid for engagement, have fabricated rumors about fans making racially charged comments as a way to stir controversy and drive clicks.

Furthermore, before this season, the WNBA announced that part of its new “No Space for Hate” campaign would involve AI-monitoring tools to track social media activity related to the league. It’s possible that the WNBA’s new technology identified social media posts from accounts that were not in attendance and used them as evidence to launch an investigation.

A reminder – the WNBA’s new No Space for Hate campaign involves using AI to monitor social media activity. Did their AI pick up on the uproar from fans who were not in attendance? I’m very interested to know how much is AI-driven and how much is human-driven. pic.twitter.com/YpcL9tixnv — Allie (@Allie874) May 18, 2025

Some viewed the league’s decision to launch an investigation based solely on internet speculation as a mistake. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who attended the game and sat courtside, believed the WNBA’s decision to investigate the matter drew unnecessary attention to an issue that didn’t exist and, in the process, painted Indiana Fever fans in a poor light. “Not seeing that this was an internet rumor founded of complete bullsh*t, you’re lending credence to this,” Portnoy said.

Given that no evidence was found of any hate speech from fans, it seems that the WNBA overreacted by acknowledging the allegations. This is likely something the league should have investigated internally, going public only if something substantive is found.

However, it is beneficial for the league to be sensitive to these issues and take allegations seriously enough to launch a thorough investigation. One could argue that the league should be overly careful regarding these incidents rather than too dismissive.

And at the end of the day, everyone can agree that it’s encouraging that no actual evidence of racist remarks was found.