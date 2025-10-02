Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The knives are out for WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, and it seems like everyone is coming out of the woodwork to share their disappointing or embarrassing story about her.

Already seen as a combative force against players in the women’s basketball league’s era of exponential financial and ratings growth, Engelbert was criticized by Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier in a stunning press conference that called into question the commissioner’s judgment and leadership. In the wake of that, several similar discussions have also occurred, as well as a report indicating that Engelbert was likely to leave once the current CBA negotiations were completed.

On Wednesday, even ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, a renowned champion of women’s sports, was calling for Engelbert to step down.

Before that, Stacey Dales, a senior reporter for the NFL Network and a former WNBA All-Star, shared her own Engelbert story, which seemed to reflect what we’d heard from many other current and former players.

“I hosted a prominent WNBA event a couple of years ago. ‘Welcome to the league, Toronto,'” Dales wrote on X. “The Toronto team intro — it was exceptional. The TO people were amazing. I did it for free. I never once heard from Cathy or the WNBA or league in general. Nothing. Not a single bump on their social media. Frankly, it seemed like she didn’t know I played for the league at all. I walked away wondering if she even knew me. I have never heard from the league since I left the game.”