Credit: NBC Sports

As part of the new WNBA media rights deal running through 2036, NBC will broadcast more than 50 WNBA regular-season and first-round playoff games each season across Peacock, NBC, and USA throughout the deal, as well as seven WNBA Conference semifinals and three WNBA Finals series.

The Network’s coverage of the league will feature Zora Stephenson, Noah Eagle, and Michael Grady calling games; Maria Taylor, Sue Bird, and Cheryl Miller as a studio trio, and LaChina Robinson and Sarah Kustok as game analysts.

The media conglomerate’s first WNBA broadcast will be a May 10 Las Vegas Aces-Los Angeles Sparks game on USA Network, and it’s getting ready to launch a new marketing campaign ahead of the much-anticipated tipoff.

According to Sports Business Journal, NBC Sports is set to debut a new marketing spot on Saturday during the Kentucky Derby, starring Aces center A’ja Wilson, Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, and Wings guard Paige Bueckers.

In a creative effort helmed by NBC SVP/Sports Marketing Lyndsay Signor and her team and reminiscent of ESPN’s famous “This is SportsCenter” campaign, the spot features Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman leading the stars through a faux NBC office for their “first day of work” as they pass through pictures of some of the network’s most famous female stars over the years, including Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Betty White.

Sue Bird will also be interviewed during the Derby broadcast. NBC’s first game on its flagship network will be on May 17 between the Aces and Atlanta Dream.