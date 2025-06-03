Photo credit: New York Liberty

In the wake of the New York Knicks getting knocked out of the NBA Playoffs, Natasha Cloud is reminding everyone about the Liberty.

The Knicks lost the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers, ruining dreams of ending their championships drought. The loss also prolonged the city’s stretch of not having an NBA, NFL, NHL or MLB championship to celebrate since the New York Giants won Super Bowl XLVI in Feb. 2012.

First year Liberty guard Natasha Cloud, however, takes issue with anyone who considers New York in a championship drought. While speaking to reporters recently, Cloud was asked about the Knicks’ playoff run coming to an end.

“The Knicks just lost the Conference Finals, the Yankees lose in the World Series last year,” Brad Parker from The Score noted while seemingly attempting to transition to a question about the Liberty being defending champions.

Cloud quickly interjected to say, “Pay attention to Liberty basketball. Liberty f***ing biberty. I mean, they won last year, I’ve been seeing a lot of tweets talking about we haven’t won a championship since 2011. I know it’s not my championship, but I just feel like there needs to be respect here. So, Liberty f***ing biberty.”

Cloud was reacting to a recent social media post from Boston-based Savage Sports, which claimed, “New York hasn’t won a major sports championship since 2011.” The post went viral, amassing more than 18 million views, largely because it omitted the Liberty championship.



Natasha Cloud wasn’t on the New York Liberty last season, but she knows they won their first WNBA championship in franchise history, ending the city’s title drought. Additionally, New York City FC won the 2021 MLS Cup and Gotham FC won their first NWSL Championship in 2023.

But if you didn’t jump onto the Liberty’s bandwagon last season, there’s still time. They’re already 7-0 this season after trouncing the Connecticut Sun 100-52, and it was only that close because the Liberty took the fourth quarter off.

Local legacy media will continue to focus on the New York Mets and Yankees throughout the summer and into the start of the NFL season to appease its target demo of male 25-54, but that shouldn’t stop the Liberty’s WNBA title from getting the respect it deserves, as a major championship for the city. And if they continue their historic pace this season, the Liberty will continue forcing their hand to get the respect they’ve already earned.