Normally, Dallas Wings fans might expect to hear Sheryl Swoopes on the call alongside Ron Thulin. That wasn’t the case Sunday night when women’s basketball legend Nancy Lieberman was on the call alongside Thulin.

Given that the Wings played the Indiana Fever and Swoopes has emerged as one of Caitlin Clark’s most outspoken critics, many viewers were left to wonder how deliberate that decision was, especially as it comes days after Swoopes went notably quiet during a discussion of Clark’s accomplishments.

While conspiracy theories ran wild, it was worth noting that Swoopes, Lieberman, and Fran Harris have been rotating the analyst role all season long. Plus, Swoops called a Wings-Fever game earlier this season and even interviewed the rookie phenom afterward.

Still, plenty of people watching at home couldn’t help but note how positive Lieberman was in her coverage of Clark.

“By far, she’s going to be rookie of the year,” Lieberman said during the game. “If anybody thinks she’s not, feel free to call me or hit me on Instagram or Twitter… She’s in the MVP conversation.”

“We should celebrate Caitlin Clark, not (tolerate) her,” Lieberman added. “Thank you Caitlin for uplifting the game and what you are doing for our league.”

Monday, Lieberman appeared on The Stephen A. Smith Show and discussed the situation surrounding her, Swoopes, and Clark. She also admitted her relationship with Swoopes has been damaged for a while over their differing opinions about the rookie.

“I’ve known Sheryl, I’ve coached her, have a lot of respect for her,” Lieberman told Smith. “I called her when Caitlin was still playing at Iowa, and she had just broken [Pete] Maravich’s record… There was this quote by Sheryl that said… [Clark’s] records were illegitimate.”