Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images, The Linda Cohn Show

The gloves are off on Caitlin Clark, and Michelle Beadle believes the WNBA superstar is showing people who she really is.

It’s year three for Clark in the WNBA, but we’re in year four or five of the full Caitlin Clark experience when you consider the phenom she became in college. And while the media may still be struggling to learn how to cover Clark, we’ve started to learn more about her as a player.

Michelle Beadle joined Linda Cohn’s new YouTube show this week, and when asked about the current state of the WNBA, Beadle noted Clark’s development.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“She’s sort of showing who she is. She’s not a kitty cat. She’s not soft and cuddly. She’s kind of a d*ck,” Beadle said on The Linda Cohn Show. “Showing that to a lot of people, I think it actually helps. She was put in a weird predicament that made people feel like they had [to comment on everything]. Here’s the thing about commenting on everything: you don’t have to.

“We don’t have to comment on everything. And it felt like people were entering the fray just to pick up the fight for her when they really didn’t have a horse in the race. And I never really understood that. It had components of sexism; there was a component of racism; everything was sort of in this ugly ball. I think it will level out. I think her showing the world she’s not a soft, cuddly kitty cat- she doesn’t need your help. She’s kind of a d*ck on the floor, she yells at refs, she’s not that girl! She’s not that likable sweet girl, let her live, and that might just sort of even out after a while.”

Caitlin Clark is fiery, she’s physical, she whines to the officials, she’s arrogant, competitive, and passionate; according to Beadle, she’s even a bit of a d*ck. That’s not a criticism; those are qualities needed to be a superstar. The more we learn about Clark, the more we realize she doesn’t need our help or protection, yet the conversation around her continues to get dumber.

If anything, the discourse around Caitlin Clark has only gotten worse, with even members of Congress attempting to save the WNBA star who doesn’t need saving. But as the fans and media refuse to leave well enough alone, it’s hard to imagine the narratives around Clark ever evening out, regardless of whether she’s a d*ck or a likable sweet girl on the court.