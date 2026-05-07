Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski – USA Today; A Touch More

Angel Reese continues to chart new territory as a women’s sports star, launching multiple side careers from a very young age while also charting her own course in the WNBA. The latest example came in Reese’s recent comments about how she will handle media this season as she starts fresh in Atlanta.

During an appearance on First Lady Michelle Obama’s podcast, the oft-maligned Reese suggested she could be open to taking fines in certain instances rather than face aggressive reporters.

“I’ll take a fine before I have to go media and feel like my back is against the wall,” she said.

Obama’s brother and co-host Craig Robinson supported the idea and, half-jokingly, offered to pay any fines Reese received as a result.

During her time at LSU and early in her WNBA career, Reese was a frequent target of vicious criticism and even fabricated headlines, largely due to her ties to Caitlin Clark. In college, Reese admitted that the scrutiny weighed on her psyche. Reese worked with the Chicago Sky on a trade to the Atlanta Dream this offseason to reset her career.

And in an episode of A Touch More, USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe offered a strong endorsement of Reese’s updated approach.

“I think Angel is a really great example of her taking her power back,” Rapinoe said.

“Angel was set up as a villain before she was even in the WNBA, and now she’s making it clear that she’s gonna protect her peace. The media landscape is changing rapidly in women’s sports, and of course, the W, as always, is out front.”

“Angel isn’t saying that she’ never gonna do media, but she is saying that she won’t just stand up and take anything that’s thrown at her.”

Athletes are typically required to participate in news conferences and media availabilities during the season. The league works with media leaders to flesh out these rules, which are then enforced by team public relations staff.

Rapinoe argued that WNBA players can and should reconsider the standards around sports media as it grows and gains exposure.

“I think it’s really about like a new level of respect across the board. There needs to be a quality of journalism that is at the level of these athletes,” Rapinoe said.

“I feel like this was obviously something Angel is doing for herself because of her personal experience, but I think this is a great example for all athletes and all female athletes of, ‘I don’t really have to do this.’ It might mean I get a fine, but at some point, we have to adjust the expectations that journalists can just go up there and throw any kind of narrative, and we’re the ones, athletes are the ones who are going to either field that or dispel that or say it’s not true or try and combat it.”

Just as Reese and Clark helped drive significant growth for the WNBA and its coverage, they also exist in largely uncharted territory as celebrity WNBA stars. Reese’s response is to set her own boundaries around coverage and how she interacts with reporters, even if it means drawing the ire of the media or the league.

A decade ago, it was Rapinoe in a similar position. And having frequently taken on institutions like U.S. Soccer and the first Trump administration with her public commentary, Rapinoe is clearly glad to see Reese take matters into her own hands.