Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wherever the Indiana Fever goes this season, their fans follow.

Thanks to the Caitlin Clark phenomenon, the Fever has been the hottest ticket in the WNBA with the TV ratings to match. It’s also become very common to see opposing arenas fill up with Fever jerseys and Clark supporters all around the country.

All of that excitement might be great for the league and women’s basketball, but that doesn’t mean opponents have to like it.

Case in point, Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve’s comments on Sunday before their game against the Fever in Minneapolis.

Cheryl Reeve was blunt when asked about fans cheering for the opposing team in Indiana during a home game for the Lynx. “Not even one s***.”#Lynx #WNBA pic.twitter.com/RxbMAKDcdw — Andrew Cornelius (@AndrewCorn03) July 14, 2024

Before the game, Reeve was asked her thoughts on “people cheering for that other side” in the arena today, to which she replied, “I don’t give two sh*ts.”

“How bout one?” asked the reporter.

“Not even one sh*t.”

Well then.

Reeve can be seen smirking in the video, but plenty of fans didn’t take too kindly to the comment, especially since Reeve is the head coach of the 2024 Women’s National Team competing at the Paris Olympics. Clark was left off that roster and some have pointed to Reeve as part of the reason why.

Interesting comment from US WBB coach Cheryl Reeve re: likely pro-Caitlin Clark crowd in Minneapolis today. The 57-year-old coach singled out the 22-year-old rookie in two less-than-flattering tweets May 3. I continue to seek comment from Reeve and USABB. https://t.co/DZBMnMQFVU https://t.co/eP9jdGf7iE — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) July 14, 2024

The Lynx coach was asked about that as well. ESPN’s Myron Medcalf asked her if Clark might have a spot on future national teams, and Reeve made it clear she’s not here to talk about anything other than her Minnesota Lynx.

I asked Cheryl Reeve about Caitlin Clark on future national teams: "Why the hell would I answer a national team question?" she said. "I'm wearing Lynx. And I'm the head coach of the national team but I'm not the chair of the committee. Anybody want to venture into anything else?" — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) July 14, 2024

“Why the hell would I answer a national team question?” she said. “I’m wearing Lynx. And I’m the head coach of the national team but I’m not the chair of the committee. Anybody want to venture into anything else?”

[Andrew Cornelius, Myron Medcalf]