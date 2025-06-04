Nov 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Former NBA player and olympic athlete Lisa Leslie speaks during a DEI Summit ahead of the 2024 NWSL Championship match at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Just Women’s Sports (JWS) is changing the way fans experience the WNBA.

Started in 2020 by former soccer player Haley Rosen, JWS has quickly become a go-to media spot for all things women’s sports. This week, they dropped two new projects that bring fresh energy to the game.

Teaming up with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, JWS announced on Wednesday that it’s launching Between the Lines with Lisa Leslie, a new video series, as well as JWS Playmakers. This creator-driven content studio spotlights authentic voices in women’s basketball.

The first episode of Between the Lines will be released across JWS channels and podcast platforms on Thursday, June 5. ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike will be featured in the inaugural episode alongside Leslie in a series that promises to blend “unfiltered commentary, insider perspective, and cultural relevance” all through the voice of one of the game’s greatest.

Leslie is a two-time WNBA champion, three-time MVP, and four-time Olympic gold medalist. She was inducted into both the Naismith and Women’s Basketball Halls of Fame in 2015.

And while she hasn’t devoted her entire post-playing career to sports media, she’s no stranger to it, or Just Women’s Sports, for that matter. She also co-hosted JWS’ Webby Award-winning show The Gold Standard alongside Kelley O’Hara, who launched her own women’s sports studio show with JWS back in January.

“Just Women’s Sports continues to innovate around how fans engage with the WNBA,” said Rosen. “This partnership with Lisa Leslie and the Playmakers allows us to invest in the next generation of storytellers and deliver coverage that is vibrant, authentic, and tailored for the modern fan. We’re not just adding shows and content series, we’re building a creative ecosystem to support a growing culture.”

And perhaps this newfound partnership will set a new standard for how women’s basketball stories get told and how fans experience the game.