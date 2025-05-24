Credit: Grace Smith/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Many saw Saturday’s WNBA showdown between the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever as a potential preview of the 2025 WNBA Finals.

The way the game ended, with a controversial non-call on Fever star Caitlin Clark as she was attempting a buzzer-beating three-pointer, might be the catalyst to make this one of the season’s hottest rivalries.

The Fever took a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter as they looked to send a message to the defending champions. However, the Liberty went on a 16-2 run, putting NY ahead 84-82 with five minutes left. The score was tied at 88-88 with 2.9 seconds left when Indiana’s Lexie Hull fouled Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who sank both free throws to take the lead. The Fever had one last shot to try and tie or win the game. Clark received the ball on the inbounds but failed to get a shot off in the final moments, though it appeared that defender Natasha Cloud may have fouled her. No call was made and the Liberty escaped with a 90-88 victory.

Afterward, Fever coach Stephanie White told the media that not only did she think Clark got fouled, but the no-call represents an ongoing treatment her team has received in recent games. She also noted that Indiana has a minus-31 free-throw discrepancy over the last three games.

“I thought she got fouled,” said White. “I think it’s pretty egregious what’s been happening to us the last few games. A minus-31 free-throw discrepancy. And I might be able to understand it if we were just chucking threes, but we’re not. We’re attacking the rim. And the disrespect right now for our team has been pretty unbelievable. So, it’s disappointing that it doesn’t go both ways or that it hasn’t gone both ways, but we also can’t allow that to consume us, right? We’ve gotta be able to play through that.”

Unfortunately, larger narratives surround the WNBA’s Caitlin Clark and the way other players interact with her. Not getting the foul call and its reaction could play into those narratives, rightly or wrongly.

The Fever and Liberty meet again on June 14 in Indianapolis, and you better believe fans will be hyped for that showdown.