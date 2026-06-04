Indiana Fever beat reporter Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files.

The Indiana Fever is at home Thursday night against the Atlanta Dream. As of Wednesday night, Scott Agness doesn’t expect to be there, but he’s hoping that changes.

Agness, an independent reporter who covers the Fever and Indiana Pacers through his “Fieldhouse Files” Substack, said the Fever has revoked his season credential. The point of contention is Agness’s reporting on Caitlin Clark’s absence from the May 20 home game against the Portland Fire. Clark was a surprise late scratch due to a back injury.

Media members and the teams they cover sometimes clash. That is nothing new. However, it is highly unusual for a veteran reporter who has covered the franchise since 2013 to have their credential stripped.

“To me, it’s a little bit baffling and frustrating,” Agness said in an interview with Awful Announcing.

An update for subscribers and Fever fans:https://t.co/Gbn5tqtLpS — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 2, 2026

Agness went public with what happened in a post on Tuesday. According to Agness, the team accused him of spreading “inaccurate and unsubstantiated information” regarding Clark’s injury. Specifically, the team took issue with Agness writing on X and in his Substack that the absence was part of a “strategic management plan” between Clark and the team. Agness wrote that “the Fever took specific issue with the phrase ‘strategic management plan.'”

Scott Agness said he was caught off guard by the escalation of a disagreement. He received the Fever email notification on May 21 and replied to the team after Memorial Day, requesting a more detailed explanation. Agness said the Fever responded to Agness’s email by stating that it stood by its decision.

After that, Agness went public. He added that there was no warning from Fever public relations, except for a complaint about the original post regarding Clark.

“I had that brief conversation shortly after that happened and before Stephanie White spoke with us during the pregame availability on that night,” Agnes said to AA. “But there was no subsequent conversation. I didn’t speak with anyone else regarding it in terms of front office personnel. I just received an email about 24 hours later stating what it said.”

When asked to describe his working relationship with the Fever, Agness said it was “just fine,” adding, “I’ve had no issues over the years.”

He added, “With 99 percent of people over there, they’re fantastic. So many great people I’ve worked with, know, and am friendly with. I’ve been around for over 20 years, so I have a lot of friends all over. And so, look, no one wants this attention on the team or this negative light. That’s not at all my intention. So I had fully hoped and intended that this could be discussed and handled privately.”

Statement from PBWA WNBA Chapter board: Howard Megdal, Kareem Copeland, Alexa Phillipou, Cassandra Negley and Sabreena Merchant to @FOS on Scott Agness/Fever credential situation: https://t.co/l38qzj130e pic.twitter.com/pstAHNNrAK — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) June 3, 2026

Agness’s post on X has gone viral, with 1.9 million views as of Wednesday night, and the story has received national attention. The Professional Basketball Writers Association released a statement on Wednesday: “The PBWA objects in the strongest possible terms to any reporter losing access for the act of reporting. Any effort to prevent reporters from doing the work of informing the public reflects poorly on any team and league which attempts to do so, and runs contrary to the best interests of all involved, most of all the public.”

As of Wednesday night, Agness said he has not heard from the Fever or the WNBA. He said he plans to continue writing about the team.

“I’ve fully planned to make the most of what I’m able to do,” Agness said. “Sometimes you lean on your experience. Sometimes you lean on sources. Sometimes I can just react to the basketball that took place there, but I think it would take the biggest direct hit is player and coach interviews, which provide clarity on situations, along with those fun stories that are outside the game, whether it’s a player in the community or a featured story like I did on a player who was in training camp with them.

“I think the biggest thing fans are looking for is connections to the teams and individuals to root for, from players to coaches to the front office. I think these team-imposed restrictions will certainly negatively impact what I’m able to provide for readers.”

Scott Agness said the publicity from his story has led to him gaining more subscribers. However, he would like the focus to return to what’s happening on the court. He’s hoping the Fever will reinstate his credential soon.

“It’s just not helping anyone, ” Agness said. “It’s a negative light on the team. There are so many great stories and so many intriguing things going on, and nobody wants this.”

The Fever has not responded to a request for comment. WTHR reported that the Fever told the Indianapolis TV station the team has no comment on Agness’s credential status.