Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Fever has the luxury of having the most popular player in the entire sport, Caitlin Clark, as the face of the organization. And now, fans of the Fever will have another option to catch Fever games throughout the 2025 WNBA season.

Ahead of their season debut against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, the Fever announced in a press release that they have partnered with Endeavor Streaming on a direct-to-consumer streaming service called Fever Direct, which will give subscribers within their local broadcasting region access to up to 18 live regular-season games (the ones typically shown on regional broadcasts) this season at a price point of $29.99 for a season pass. The first game available there will be the Fever’s clash with the Atlanta Dream on May 20.

Given the drastic increase in viewership in games that Clark took part in with the Fever compared to other teams around the WNBA last season, it’s easy to see how this service would garner some significant interest nationally. Unfortunately, the service will be limited to those select areas in the team’s broadcasting region.

It’s unclear whether the Fever Direct service will feature any additional behind-the-scenes content aside from the 18 regular-season games. But in a statement about the new service, Kelly Krauskopf, the president of basketball operations for the Fever, outlined how this product will be a great way for cord-cutters to watch live Fever games either while they are happening or on replay.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide further access and greater opportunities for our fans to experience Fever basketball,” said Krauskopf in the Fever press release. “Whether at home or on-the-go, Fever Direct is another great option for our fans to watch our team, particularly those who have cut the cord or are looking to rewatch their favorite Fever games on replay.”

With this move, the Fever will become the second professional basketball team to partner with Endeavor Streaming in a DTC product. They’re following in the footsteps of the Dallas Mavericks, who partnered with Endeavor in 2024. The company also works with the Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Pirates, and the University of Texas.