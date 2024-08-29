Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All eyes are on the WNBA this season as interest in the league and its players skyrockets. The attention being paid to the likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Brittney Griner is trickling out across the professional women’s basketball league to raise all boats.

That includes the broadcasting side, where local WNBA announcers are being seen and heard by growing audiences. The voices of the Indiana Fever, Chicago Sky, Seattle Storm, and New York Liberty are getting louder and becoming more prominent as their calls and analyses are reaching more viewers than ever before.

Now, it’s time to grade them.

We’ve done these rankings with local announcers for MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, CBB, and CFB but this is the first time we’re doing a WNBA local announcer ranking. We’re excited and very curious to see how it shakes out.

In case you need a refresher or are new here, you’ll see a list of all the WNBA announcers below with some options for their grades. Just like in school, “A” is the best, and “F” is the worst. Once you’ve selected your grades, submit them. We’ll tally the grades up to determine a final score for each announcing crew and then rank everyone based on those scores.

A good rule to remember is that you are voting for the entire broadcasting team. You’re not just grading on the play-by-play announcer. Consider all of the announcers, color commentators, and sideline reporters in rotation.

There are sections to leave a short comment or explanation for your grade as well, though it is entirely optional.

Also, you can grade as many or as few announcing teams as you like, depending on how familiar you are with each of them.

Polls will be open through 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Tuesday, September 3, and the rankings will be announced on Thursday, September 5.