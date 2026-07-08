Credit: ESPN

Intentional or not, Geno Auriemma made a subtle reference to the relationship between Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd.

Auriemma was uniquely on the call for ESPN’s broadcast of the Dallas Wings’ 88-77 win over the New York Liberty Tuesday night alongside Robin Roberts and Beth Mowins. The throwback broadcast was part of the WNBA’s ongoing celebration of its 30th season, with Auriemma and Roberts having teamed up to call the league’s first-ever game for ESPN on June 23, 1997.

Additionally, the broadcast was unique in that it gave Auriemma the opportunity to call a WNBA game featuring several of his former UConn stars, including Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Breanna Stewart. And perhaps the most notable moment of the broadcast occurred late in the second quarter, when Auriemma referenced Fudd and Bueckers while attempting to compliment their Dallas teammate Jessica Shepard.

“Oh, Azzi will get 20 – Pazzi – Paige will get this, Paige will get that” – Geno Auriemma pic.twitter.com/avvDmDinHc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 8, 2026

“Oh, Azzi will get 20 – Pazzi – Paige will get this, Paige will get that, Azzi will get this, Jessica Shepard is making all this possible” – Geno Auriemma.

Maybe it was just a slip of the tongue, or maybe this was a portmanteau, and Auriemma knew exactly what he was saying. Because

“Pazzi” was a popular moniker coined by fans to describe the relationship between Bueckers and Fudd, combining their first names, Paige and Azzi.

Bueckers and Fudd, who were teammates at UConn, announced they were dating last summer. At the time, Bueckers was already a member of the Wings, while Fudd was still playing at UConn. But after the Wings selected Fudd with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, Paige and Azzi are teammates again in Dallas.

If any other announcer or analyst refers to them as “Pazzi” during a broadcast, it might be met with some pushback, given that Bueckers and Fudd have tried to avoid drawing much attention to their relationship since becoming WNBA teammates. As their former college coach, however, Auriemma probably gets a pass.

ESPN ignored the relationship between Bueckers and Fudd during their draft broadcast earlier this year, and they’ve continued to limit attention to the topic during the season. But that may have briefly changed Tuesday night, when Auriemma let “Pazzi” slip on the broadcast.