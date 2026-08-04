Credit: Fox News

If you thought the sudden right-wing interest in the WNBA was nothing more than culture war performance art, well, Fox News host Jesse Watters has admitted that you are 100% correct in that assessment.

Talking heads have long made a habit out of cherry-picking controversies from the WNBA, and they have been especially worked up ever since Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham gave her opinion about transgender athletes in an ESPN profile.

Since then, both sides of the debate have fully activated. Conservative influencers and right-wing culture war personalities have lined up behind Cunningham. Meanwhile, the WNBA has quietly stood up against her with Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve wearing a “Trans Kids Belong” shirt in a game against the Fever on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Cunningham’s Fever teammate Caitlin Clark has been drawn into the mix, criticized by prominent conservative voices for not speaking out against transgender athletes as well. It’s ironic given the same people who told Black NBA players to “shut up and dribble” are now complaining because not every white WNBA superstar isn’t echoing the political talking points they want to hear.

But after weeks of discourse, Fox News host Jesse Watters admitted on The Five that he was ready to tap out and be done with it. You won’t believe this, but apparently, he doesn’t actually care about women’s sports at all. He’s just being forced to talk about it because the drama, or the perception of drama, sells.

Interesting take from Watters as Fox has been pushing WNBA segments across on their shows: This is week three of covering the WNBA. We get paid to have an opinion about everything. This is something that I don’t care about. Someone wore a t-shirt at a WNBA game? This isn’t a… pic.twitter.com/uriw0Xt8zD — Acyn (@Acyn) August 3, 2026

“This is week three of The Five covering the WNBA, and I have to say, I’m done,” Watters said. “I hate the WNBA. I don’t mind women’s basketball. My girls play basketball, but I don’t want to cover women’s basketball. I don’t want to be a WNBA analyst. We get paid to have an opinion about everything. And this is something I don’t care about.”

Do you mean to tell me that all the grandstanding about the WNBA and Caitlin Clark’s personal safety and support for Sophie Cunningham is all just a political play to score points? The conservative media ecosystem that has now attached themselves to the league doesn’t actually care about advancing women’s sports or covering it as it is? They are just there because of the drama around players’ opinions on transgender athletes and wanting to enlist Caitlin Clark on their side of the culture wars?

Shocking.

Watters continued with his rant, suggesting that in actuality, transgender athletes aren’t going to be joining the WNBA en masse, suggesting that the mass hysteria about protecting women’s sports might be just a bit out of touch with the real world. And that the only time he actually cared about the WNBA was when fans were throwing dildos on the floor.

“Someone wore a T-shirt at a WNBA game?” Watters added. “I remember when they were throwing dildos. Remember that? That was funny. That’s a news story. This isn’t a news story. OK? It doesn’t matter. There will not be a man in the WNBA. We don’t even cover the NBA. Why are we covering the WNBA? This is ridiculous.”

Rarely do you see the curtain pulled back on the making of the culture wars, but at least give credit to Jesse Watters for being just a bit more honest than all the others out there pretending they care about the WNBA and women’s sports. On the same network, Laura Ingraham is breaking down fouls against Cunningham like the Zapruder film, alleging some kind of mass conspiracy against her since her comments. Fouls! In a basketball game! The audacity!

If any of these folks actually showed up or talked about the WNBA when it didn’t have to do with their politics, maybe it would be worth taking seriously. But it hasn’t happened yet and probably never will.

But if Jesse Watters thinks three weeks of talking about the WNBA on The Five is repetitive, he should at least be thankful he doesn’t have to talk about the Dallas Cowboys on ESPN.