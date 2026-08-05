Aug 2, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Lani White (3) defends against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The WNBA’s television ratings continue to skyrocket behind the force that is Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Clark’s star power has helped the WNBA hold up its end of the bargain in its new 11-year, $2.2 billion media deal. Through the first half of the season, WNBA telecasts were up 12% compared to last year, and this year’s WNBA All-Star Game saw a 44% year-over-year surge in ratings, after injury sidelined her from last year’s event.

The top seven broadcasts in the first half of the season all involved the Fever, and the former Rookie of the Year’s massive draw has carried over to the second half of the campaign.

Sunday’s ESPN on ABC broadcast of the Fever-Minnesota Lynx game averaged 2.5 million viewers per ESPN Press Room, a 77 percent increase over last season’s regular-season average on ABC. The matchup was the WorldWide Leader’s second most-watched WNBA regular-season game ever, and its third highest-viewed game including the playoffs.

The momentum even lent itself to the network’s WNBA Countdown pregame show, which averaged 818,000 viewers on ABC, a 20 percent year-over-year increase.

The buzz surrounding the game was no doubt aided by Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve’s comments addressing Fever guard Sophie Cunningham’s stance on transgender participation, which cited a need to protect “young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Reeve gave a nuanced take, calling for the protection of all transgender children as well as a proactive approach from the league to ensure both fairness and inclusivity, which color commentator Rebecca Lobo characterized as “incredibly thoughtful” during Sunday’s broadcast.

“I would encourage anyone to go and listen to Cheryl Reeve’s comments. Incredibly thoughtful.” The ESPN on ABC broadcast addresses Cheryl Reeve’s comments on transgender athletes, her “Trans Kids Belong” shirt, and meeting with Sophie Cunningham.pic.twitter.com/83YKH6X9HN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 2, 2026

Still, even without controversial circumstances, WNBA games on ESPN networks are averaging 1.2 million viewers through 19 games, a five percent increase from 2025. The early returns of the new media rights deal have been incredibly encouraging for ESPN and the league’s other media partners, and a deep playoff run from Clark and the Fever has the potential to shatter ratings records.