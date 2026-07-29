Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Indiana Fever All-Star guard Caitlin Clark averages more headlines than 20-point-plus games, and she owns the most 20-point, 10-assist games in WNBA history. Clark has become an avatar for MAGA agenda and toxic discourse despite the fact she’s never taken strong political or social stances publicly. The same can’t be said for Sophie Cunningham, her Fever teammate.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans,” Cunningham said for this ESPN profile published July 21. “And I’m like, ‘I never once said that.’ I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Cunningham clarified that she’s “very much in the middle” politically, though she has since doubled and tripled down on banning transgender athletes from women’s sports.

Cunningham’s comments created a powder keg. Stephen A. Smith used it for his personal gain, while West Wilson, Cunningham’s podcast co-host, defended transgender people.

In response to Cunningham’s comments, some people organized a “Support Sophie Cunningham” rally before the Fever defeated the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Tuesday, July 28. While the crowd for the rally appeared small, that didn’t stop the Fever’s communications team from shielding both Clark and Cunningham from reporters after Tuesday’s game.

Small crowd here for the “support Sophie Cunningham” rally outside of Climate Pledge Arena. Some folks opposing them are here as well. Interesting mix, some arguments taking place, and some Climate Pledge folks are monitoring it. pic.twitter.com/GDiyUUiSHs — Circling Seattle Sports (@CirclingSports) July 29, 2026

“Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were not made available for non-basketball questions postgame,” Roberta F. Rodrigues of Forbes reported from the arena. “Clark was listed as one of the Fever players for the [postgame] press conference but was replaced by Kelsey Mitchell despite being the highest scorer and assist leader on the team.”

Rodrigues asked Fever head coach Stephanie White where she stood on Cunningham’s anti-trans comments and the aftermath. Before White could respond, a Fever public relations representative interjected to read a prepared statement.

“Neither our organization nor Sophie had any knowledge of this demonstration and no contact with its organizers,” the rep read aloud. “Our only goal as a team, whether at home or away, is to win basketball games and make Fever fans for life, and we are united in that mission.”

Asked Stephanie White and the players about the rally and Sophie Cunningham’s recent comments. Fever PR responded with a statement from the organization: “Neither our organization nor Sophie had any knowledge of this demonstration and no contact with its organizers. Our only… pic.twitter.com/GBIqrn8HwH — Roberta 🏳️‍🌈 (@robertawbb) July 29, 2026

Rodrigues posed a similar question to Storm head coach Sonia Raman.

“We always want to be an area where people feel welcome coming into this building,” Raman said. “I know our organization was working closely with Climate Pledge and with security to make sure everyone feels safe and included and welcomed when they walk in this door. From what I understand, that was successful.”

Brian Haenchen of the Indianapolis Star reported only “dozens of people” attended the rally, but that’s not the point.

Rodrigues posted death threats she’d received on social media. Storm center Stefanie Dolson’s pre-game fit featured a “Trans Rights Are Human Rights” graphic tee, and the comments section is heinous.

Cunningham should have had to answer for the rally for which she set the stage. She could have read the Fever’s written statement, and it would have been better to dodging the media. Instead, the Fever have made matters worse by shielding her from the press.

Phoenix Mercury star forward Alyssa Thomas wasn’t afforded that luxury. Thomas and her Mercury teammates received death threats and racial slurs after Thomas’ controversial play on Clark on June 24. Thomas served a one-game suspension, and then she answered all media questions about the play and its vitriolic aftermath.

The Fever’s decision to prevent both Cunningham and Clark from speaking to the media, and Clark’s willingness to avoid the subject, is precisely why Monica McNutt said what she said on ESPN’s Women’s Sports Sunday.

“Caitlin Clark is 24,” McNutt said, in part. “She is a shining star in the galaxy of the WNBA. But I do think, as she continues to matriculate through this league, there is room for a little bit more accountability and self-awareness in terms of her role in the larger sisterhood, if she sees it that way, of the WNBA.”

Clark did not start the fire. She has not asked for her name to occupy these conversations, and, in some instances, she has spoken out. But she still hasn’t explicitly identified who and what she takes issue with or asked for it to stop.

As Elle Duncan said on The Sports Gossip Show, “I would love for it to be very clear to the people who think they are her fans but are using her, if she would say, ‘Stop that sh*t. I don’t want it. I’m tired of it.’ As opposed to what we’ve seen, which is, the media makes up these narratives.”

Clark just wants to hoop. But in the most politically and socially active league in the world, just hooping has never been enough. Being one of the faces of that league means confronting the hard stuff.