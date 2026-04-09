Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA is full-steam ahead for the 2026 season after finally inking a new collective bargaining agreement last month.

Fans will be in for an overhaul of the viewing experience this year, as NBC and Prime Video join the league’s assemblage of partners as an extension of the NBA’s new 11-year media rights package. The WNBA is reportedly making $200 million a year on its primary deals with ESPN, NBC and Prime Video.

That’s where it gets a little complicated.

Since signing a deal with the NBA and WNBA, NBCUniversal spun off its cable networks into a new company, Versant. Because USA Network was included in NBC’s original plans for WNBA broadcasts (much like it is for English Premier League games), Versant technically had to strike a separate deal with the WNBA.

The WNBA also maintained side deals with Ion and CBS Sports, the latter of which was recently extended. That means even more revenue for the growing league, and even more (free) places for fans to watch games.

Since the WNBA and its players agreed to the new CBA and the season was saved, networks have been on a hiring spree for broadcast talent. Here is everything you need to know about each partner, its game package, and who will be calling games ahead of Opening Night on May 8.

ESPN and ABC

While its complete control over the WNBA postseason has mercifully been relinquished under the new broadcast package, ESPN and ABC will still maintain a significant presence as a broadcast partner for the league, as exemplified by its launch of Women’s Sports Sundays this summer.

ESPN and ABC will air five of the next 11 WNBA Finals, and a conference finals series in eight of the 11 seasons. ESPN also retained rights to the WNBA Draft and All-Star Game, plus what the company described as “extensive” regular-season inventory.

Play-By-Play: Ryan Ruocco is ESPN’s lead women’s basketball announcer for both college and the WNBA. Beth Mowins will likely chip in additional play-by-play duties, especially with the recent departure of Pam Ward from the network.

Color Commentary: Rebecca Lobo is ESPN’s lead women’s basketball game analyst for both college and the WNBA. In previous seasons, LaChina Robinson also frequently contributed as an analyst.

Studio: Christine Williamson figures to elevate her role on WNBA Countdown in place of the departed Elle Duncan. Last season, Malika Andrews led several studio broadcasts from Los Angeles. The primary studio analysts are Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike.

NBC/Peacock

When NBC announced its partnership with the WNBA, it said it would air more than 50 regular-season and first-round playoff games across NBC, Peacock and USA Network. Some of those games were pared off from the package when NBC spun off the Versant networks.

NBC will tip off the first finals under the new package this summer, and will get a conference finals in seven of 11 seasons. Select games in each series are expected to air on USA.

Play-By-Play: A recent report indicated Michael Grady, Noah Eagle and Zora Stephenson will be in the mix calling WNBA games for the network this year.

Color Commentary: NBC announced this week that Sue Bird has joined the network as a WNBA analyst. She may work as a game analyst or in the studio. The network also employed Derek Fisher for NBA season, and the former Los Angeles Lakers guard has head coaching experience in the WNBA. No formal assignments have been announced.

Studio: Maria Taylor was named lead WNBA host last summer. And while NBC has previously used Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Aaliyah Boston in studio roles, the two figure to have their hands full playing games this season. No studio hires have been reported.

USA Network

In a recent press release announcing its renegotiated deal with the WNBA, USA Network parent Versant revealed that it had expanded its partnership with the league to itself air at least 50 games each season (with Wednesday-night doubleheaders each week), building on the inventory it was due to receive under the NBC deal.

USA Network will also air portions of conference finals and Finals series in years that NBC holds those rights.

Play-By-Play: Kate Scott was named the lead announcer earlier this year, with the Washington, D.C.-based Meghan McPeak as the No. 2. USA Sports also announced that NESN’s Carlan Gay will fill in on play-by-play.

Color Commentary: YES Network, Fox, and CBS vet Sarah Kustok will be the lead game analyst. Former ESPN college analyst Tamika Catchings will be in the rotation alongside Amy Audibert and Lea B. Olsen.

Studio: After leaving ESPN, Elle Duncan will anchor studio coverage for USA. This week, the network announced that Indiana Fever player and podcaster Sophie Cunningham will be a special contributor.

Hall of Famer Chamique Holdsclaw will also work in the studio, as will recent men’s March Madness breakout star Renee Montgomery. Newcomers Paris Lawson and Edona Thaqi will rotate between studio and game coverage.

Prime Video

Prime Video has a longstanding relationship with the WNBA around its Commissioner’s Cup in-season tournament. The partnership will expand significantly starting this year, as the Amazon-owned streamer airs 30 regular-season games. Prime Video will also broadcast one first-round series each season along with seven conference final series and three WNBA Finals out of the 11-year deal.

Play-By-Play: Michael Grady was named the top WNBA announcer for Prime Video when he joined the streamer last year.

Color Commentary: Hall of Famer Candace Parker will be the top game analyst.

Studio: One would expect lead NBA host and Thursday Night Football reporter Taylor Rooks to be the lead WNBA studio host for Prime Video. The streamer has not announced any further hires.

CBS

The WNBA recently re-upped its deal with longstanding partner CBS Sports, moving all 20 of the games in the package to the CBS broadcast network and Paramount+ streaming platform and away from the little-watched CBS Sports Network. The network has had success in recent years with early-afternoon Saturday national windows, and last season added studio coverage for most of those games.

Play-By-Play: Jordan Kent is returning as the lead announcer.

Color Commentary: Isis “Ice” Young is returning as the lead game analyst.

Studio: CBS veteran Jenny Dell will be the lead studio host, flanked by Montgomery and Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie.

Scripps/Ion

The story of Scripps and Ion’s investment in the WNBA is one of the more impressive ones in all of sports media in recent years. The league was one of Scripps Sports’ first big deals in late 2022, and the partnership has proven successful.

Ion airs Friday-night WNBA doubleheaders, including a studio show, and recently told the New York Post that it is profitable on its WNBA deal, which it extended last summer.

Ion typically simulcasts teams’ local broadcasts for its games. It has not announced talent or coverage plans for 2026.