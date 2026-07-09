Credit: Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images, ESPN Radio

Every day, we hope the Caitlin Clark Hyperbole Train will pull into the station for a bit, but instead it just keeps chugging along.

On Thursday, it was former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas’s turn to offer an eye-opening take on the Indiana Fever star and the focus of so many narratives that it’s hard to keep track of them all.

During Thursday’s episode of ESPN Radio’s Freddie and Harry, Douglas praised Paige Bueckers after Dallas defeated the New York Liberty, after finishing with 15 points and helping the Wings improve to 14-8 amid a three-game winning streak.

Douglas noted that the Wings have gone from having the worst record in the WNBA last season to competing for a playoff spot this year, largely thanks to a renewed sense of confidence and Bueckers’s inspiration for her teammates.

“Everything we expected Caitlin Clark to be, Paige Bueckers has been in the #WNBA.” 👀@HDouglas83 | @ESPNRadio pic.twitter.com/leLrd1ezo1 — Freddie and Harry (@FreddieandHD) July 8, 2026

He then took things a step further, outright saying, “Everything we expected Caitlin Clark to be, Paige Bueckers has been in the WNBA.”

There’s no doubt that Bueckers has been a star for the Wings in her one-and-a-half seasons in the WNBA. She’s averaged 19.5 points and 5.6 assists, has two All-Star selections and was named Rookie of the Year.

Clark, for her troubles, has averaged 19.0 points and 8.4 assists per game, is a three-time All-Star and was also named Rookie of the Year. You could also make the case she’s performing under much harsher duress and pressure.

Bueckers’ team has Clark’s beat in the current WNBA standings by 2.5 games, but otherwise it’s a bold claim to say that the UConn product is miles ahead of the Iowa grad. That said, things are shaping up for them to be rivals on the same level this season and in the years ahead. So perhaps one day we’ll have the answer to the question of which one is better, but in this moment, that debate is decidedly unsettled.