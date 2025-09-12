Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Mostly no Caitlin Clark, mostly no problem.

As the 2025 WNBA season has wound down and the playoffs are about to get underway, ESPN announced Friday that this was its most-watched WNBA regular season to date.

The 25 games across ESPN networks and ABC this season averaged 1.3 million viewers based on Nielsen Big Data + Panel, up six percent from last year, which was itself a record.

It was previously noted that an average of 1.43 million viewers tuned into the 12 WNBA games on ABC this season, a 13% increase from the network’s average viewership in 2024.

ESPN and its networks also claimed eight of the top 10 most-watched WNBA games of the season, led by the May 17 matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, which was watched by an average of 2.7 million viewers on ABC.

ESPN delivered its most-watched #WNBA regular season EVER 👏 🏆 The 2025 WNBA Playoffs begin Sunday at 1p ET – every game exclusively on ESPN networks Complete details: https://t.co/iFB6T1smrf pic.twitter.com/U0WGHax5ft — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2025

ESPN also noted that WNBA Countdown averaged 549,000 viewers, up 7% year-over-year, and digital programming, including Hoop Streams and The Wrap-Up, saw 15% year-over-year viewership growth.

It’s a testament to the growth of the league itself, as superstar and ratings draw Caitlin Clark missed 31 games this season due to injuries. Other star players, such as Angel Reese and Sophie Cunningham, also missed significant time. However, the overall interest of the league was enough to buoy audiences and build on the momentum of last season.

We’ll see if WNBA playoff ratings can keep that momentum going when they get underway on Sunday, Sept. 14. ESPN has the exclusive television rights for the entirety of the playoffs.