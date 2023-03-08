On Wednesday, ESPN announced coverage plans for the 2023 WNBA season, which will feature 25 regular season games and the entire postseason on ESPN platforms.

The season tips off on Friday, May 19th, with ESPN airing Brittney Griner’s return to the Phoenix Mercury against the Los Angeles Sparks at 11 PM ET. The game will be one of two streaming on ESPN+, along with the Chicago-Phoenix game on Sunday, May 21st.

ABC will air three weekend doubleheaders in the first half of the season on May 20th, June 11th, and June 25th. ABC also airs games on July 1st and 2nd, the All-Star Game in primetime on July 15th, and on August 6th.

Ten editions of WNBA Countdown will air during the regular season after its introduction last year during the playoffs.

ESPN’s networks will also air all of the WNBA Playoffs in the fall.

The rest of the WNBA’s media partners, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, and Paramount+, NBA TV, Twitter, and Meta Horizon Worlds, have yet to announce their schedules.

You can check out the full WNBA schedule on ESPN platforms here.

[ESPN]