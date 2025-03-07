Screengrab via YouTube

Eli Manning may not be a first ballot Hall of Famer, but at least he can add beating Caitlin Clark at Pop-A-Shot on his resume.

Clark visited Eli on the digital show that he hosts for the New York Giants along with former teammate Shaun O’Hara. And during the course of the visit, Manning took on Clark in a game of Pop-A-Shot.

In what may be the biggest sports upset since the Miracle on Ice, Eli Manning defeated Caitlin Clark head-to-head. But he didn’t just squeak by either, he won quite handily. Manning was victorious by a score of 76-51 against one of the greatest three point shooters in the history of basketball.

To add insult to injury, Eli told Caitlin that she was the first guest he had ever defeated in competition.

Eli challenges Caitlin Clark to a game of Pop-A-Shot! 🏀 Watch The Eli Manning Show: https://t.co/P2CJuoJwvd pic.twitter.com/8dk2hAGU11 — New York Giants (@Giants) March 6, 2025

Later on in the show, Clark got back at Eli just a little bit by saying that her favorite NFL player back in the day was Peyton Manning, and that she even had a jersey of his. Given Clark grew up in Iowa, cheering for the Indianapolis Colts probably made more sense than the New York Giants in fairness.

Caitlin’s favorite former NFL player “She’s gonna say Peyton I know it” “I’m going Peyton. I actually had a Peyton Manning jersey growing up not to make you mad Eli.” “It makes me very mad” “Can I get a signed jersey? Then you’ll move into first place.” pic.twitter.com/wS4qzfpLoI — correlation (@nosyone4) March 6, 2025

Yes, he has to wait for Canton to call, but Eli Manning is on quite the heater. First he beat his brother Peyton in FanDuel’s Kick of Destiny at the Super Bowl, now he beats Caitlin Clark at Pop-A-Shot, next he should try to challenge Rory McIlroy to a round of mini golf and see if he can keep the hot streak rolling. He’s really taking that Cris Collilnsworth diss about his athleticism to heart.