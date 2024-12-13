Photo credit: Fox Business Network

Dave Portnoy might not agree with Caitlin Clark’s white privilege comment, but he understands why she made it.

Earlier this week, Clark was named Time Magazine’s “Athlete of the Year” in honor of her impact on and off the court. But there are attempts to drag everything Clark does into a culture war, and this was no different. While Clark noted she deserves the honor, she also recognized her privilege in an attempt to highlight the issues the WNBA has faced throughout its young history.

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” Clark told Time. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

Portnoy joined Stuart Varney on Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co. this week and during the appearance, he was asked about Clark’s comment to Time.

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

“She was put in a tough spot,” Portnoy said. “She said she deserves it. It has nothing to do with white privilege, but she’s in a league, and she’s had to deal with any time she’s been successful over the past year, two years, everyone’s tearing her down, saying, ‘Oh, it’s only because you’re white.’ That’s garbage. You don’t hear people talk about it – Was Tiger Woods white privilege? Was Simone Biles white privilege? Was Serena Williams white privilege?

“What she has similar with all athletes, Black, white, indifferent, she’s the most unique talent we have seen in this sport. That’s why everyone loves her. It has nothing to do with the color of her skin. She, in a lot of ways, I think, doesn’t want to be the center of this controversy, but every time you mention her name, it’s brought up. And I think this was just her trying to appease both sides. I personally wish she didn’t say it, but I certainly understand why she would and maybe I would in those shoes too.”

Time “Athlete of the Year” is absolutely a well-deserved accolade for Clark, who led Iowa to the national championship game and followed it by winning the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year enroute to leading the Indiana Fever to a playoff berth. And the 22-year-old did it all while seeing her name be weaponized in culture wars to push racist and misogynist agendas.

But acknowledging white privilege is different than saying the honor from Time is because of white privilege. This wasn’t attempting to appease both sides. This was Clark accepting the honor while recognizing the hardships that so many Black WNBA stars had to endure as they worked to build this league from the ground up.

[Fox Business Network]