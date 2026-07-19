Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images, The Dan Patrick Show

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has had her hands full navigating the explosive growth of the league that has occurred since the arrival of the 2024 draft class, which brought the transformational presence of Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark.

Since the Fever selected Clark first overall, the league has experienced record numbers in game attendance and television viewership, which in turn have led to rapid expansion and a transformational CBA. Unfortunately, Clark’s popularity has also led to constant discourse around things that have little to do with basketball.

Things came to a head in June when Clark was struck in the neck area by Phoenix Mercury guard Alyssa Thomas during a scramble for a loose ball, resulting in a retroactive flagrant-2 foul and a one-game suspension for the Mercury star. The incident led to weeks-long coverage and debate, with Thomas saying she’s received death threats, Engelbert trying to put a band-aid over everything, and even a letter from members of U.S. Congress.

For her part, Clark has said that the excessive coverage has been ‘a real disservice to’ the WNBA and its other players, but that hasn’t stopped it from continuing. When Clark was incensed with a game official after not drawing a foul on a drive to the basket in Wednesday’s loss to the Valkyries, debate ignited once again around the WNBA’s biggest star and her treatment by the league.

Dan Patrick, who was vexed with Engelbert after she no-showed for an interview on The Dan Patrick Show earlier this month, is now calling on her to provide more clarity on how Clark is officiated.

“We need to have you here doing a press conference,” Patrick said of Engelbert. “We need to have some transparency here. We need to have not full disclosure, but let us understand, because now you get players and former players saying Caitlin Clark is refereed differently and you’re allowed to be more physical with her. Okay, that’s their view. They’re playing the game, or they’re covering the game.

“We need to have some transparency here. Not full disclosure, but let us understand. Because now you get players and former players saying, ‘Caitlin Clark is refereed differently.'” – DP on Caitlin Clark and Cathy Engelbert pic.twitter.com/6Y5k36R0xW — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 17, 2026

“Okay, now we have an issue. Now we need to talk about this. I don’t think I’ve ever heard anybody say Steph Curry is being officiated different than anybody else. And he’s very similar. She’s very similar in the styles that they play.

“But why would Caitlin Clark be officiated differently, maybe allowing you to get up a little bit closer on her?”

Patrick went on to say that while he didn’t think the Wednesday no-call that sent Clark into a frenzy was an egregious miss by the officials, he does believe that she is officiated differently than other players, and he is looking for answers as to why.

“Cathy Engelbert needs to talk to somebody,” Patrick added. “She don’t want to talk to me, talk to somebody so we can at least get a face attached to this that can give us what’s the reasoning here? What’s the logic here? Because something’s there…

“This is your job. Like, I’m not asking Cathy to do anything special other than do your job. That’s all.”

Engelbert has certainly struggled at times this season with being accountable in handling this season’s controversies, with reports circulating that she only suspended Thomas after insistence from NBA commissioner Adam Silver. With a contract that expires at the end of 2026, and her approval among both media members and players diminishing, there’s never been more uncertainty surrounding Engelbert’s future as the head of the league.