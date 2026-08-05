Credit: Indiana Fever

The modern American right-wing movement is transactional by its nature.

Look no further than the man it has propped up as its beacon of values and character: Donald Trump. The absolute king of seeing everything in life as a transaction. If you can’t do something for him, he has no time for you. His presumption that everyone in the world operates that way has always been a self-reflection.

The movement, and its media arm, work in much the same way. That’s true of the topics it covers as well as its own people. Pundits go from being the face of a network to persona non grata in the blink of an eye.

Truth, nuance, and humanity are useless concepts. Everyone is a widget on an assembly line of messaging. No one exists outside that transactional lens, and once you’re no longer of any use to them, you’re not only out, but you become their next target.

For a perfect example, look no further than Caitlin Clark.

WNBA player Sophie Cunningham gave the right-wing media a gift when she said in an ESPN profile that “I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.” While only 1% of the U.S. population identifies as transgender and there were, as of 2024, fewer than 10 transgender student-athletes among the NCAA’s 510,000 athletes, the concern has once again become a culture-war battleground, presumably because it’s one of the few issues conservatives have momentum on amid a wide array of unpopular policies and political trends.

Since then, conservative media types have been hounding WNBA players and coaches with questions about “biological males” playing women’s sports and, more specifically, if they would be okay with a transgender woman playing in the WNBA. So far, they haven’t gotten the answer they wanted (or, perhaps more astutely, they’ve gotten the answers they absolutely wanted), as various WNBA coaches have voiced calls for inclusiveness and put their support behind transgender athletes.

The one beacon of hope amongst conservative pundits was that Clark would once and for all speak up on the issue and side with them. Even before she was drafted, the Indiana Fever star had been an avatar for culture-war conversations around Black female athletes, women’s sports, and Whiteness in general, despite much desire on her part to be so. She has become a champion to a cause it’s not entirely clear she wants anything to do with.

Clark, who has at times been visibly frustrated by the spotlight thrust upon her and her status this season, was given the chance to speak on Sunday when she was asked how she and her teammates have navigated the pre-game demonstrations and outside noise this week.

“I think, for us, it’s not really a discussion we really have in our locker room,” Clark said. “I think it’s for leagues and the governing bodies to work with their athletes to find solutions, but our focus is on basketball. That’s what we talk about and how we can get wins, and, obviously, we didn’t do that tonight.”

An exasperated Clark interrupted a follow-up question by saying, “I just answered for you.”

Clark was, in the parlance of our time, sticking to sports. And that, it turns out, was the worst thing she could have done in the minds of many conservative media members.

Caitlin Clark might be the biggest coward in the history of sports. She refuses to say anything about the anti-white racism she has been subjected to since coming into the league. She punts on the trans question, which is the easiest question you could ever be asked. No spine. https://t.co/64p1pbjbML — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 3, 2026

Conservative pundits called Clark “cowardly,” chided her for not taking a stand, accused her of not having a fully formed brain, and accused her of playing both sides.

The irony would be comical if it weren’t so predictable. While defending Sophie Cunningham’s right to free speech, they admonished Clark over hers. The same voices that demanded pro athletes “stick to sports” and “shut up and dribble” were now demanding that a pro athlete put their personal and political beliefs on display for the entire world when asked, as if she were a trained seal and it was time to perform.

The transaction failed. And when that happens, there’s a price to be paid.

The bat signal appeared to go out on Tuesday that this was not going to be a winning strategy, with several conservative voices coming around to say that Clark is under no obligation to plant a flag in the ground on this or any hot-button issue. It’s a realization the sports media world at large has long known, despite criticism about agendas and biases. Admitting one was wrong isn’t part of the playbook, so it seems unlikely that the refocus will stick.

It must be exhausting spending one’s entire day living a transactional lifestyle, and living life with a constant need for expectations to be met and demands to be followed seems like it would leave you miserable and unfulfilled. Caitlin Clark is a generational talent only just starting a historic run in one of the hottest sports leagues in the country. Being a fan of her is supposed to fill one with joy, excitement, and awe. Choosing to sacrifice all of that because she walked into the trap you intentionally set for her seems like a waste of one’s time and a depressing use of one’s life, whatever your beliefs.