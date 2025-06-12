Photo credit: FS1

Colin Cowherd hopes WNBA players can use Caitlin Clark’s recent injury absence as a sort of learning experience.

Recent reports indicate that the nationally televised viewership of Indiana Fever games has decreased by 53%, and overall nationally televised WNBA ratings have dropped by 55% since Clark suffered a quadriceps injury last month. WNBA ratings were expected to dip without Clark on the court. However, the extent to which those ratings have dropped, from a percentage standpoint is somewhat jarring, even though the WNBA continues to receive more attention and engagement than it did before Clark entered the league.

On his Thursday afternoon FS1 and Fox Sports Radio show, Cowherd claimed the ratings news should garner Clark more respect and gratitude from her WNBA peers.

“WNBA television ratings down more than 50%…since Caitlin Clark’s injury,” Cowherd said. “Hopefully, this is good news that she’s coming back and it’s a reminder, ladies of the WNBA, she is the rising tide. This is not Fever games just down. This is league ratings since she got hurt, down 50%. She is essentially the sun at the beach, if she’s not out, nobody else is.”

Cowherd went on to note the WNBA isn’t short on talent with Clark on the sideline, citing Paige Bueckers and A’ja Wilson. However, most talented doesn’t always mean most popular, as Cowherd uses John Daly’s popularity in golf as an example. Although Cowherd definitely wasn’t comparing Daly to Clark, at least not intentionally.

“She equals ratings, revenue, and relevance. And those three things, the WNBA is dying for,” Cowherd continued. “Pro sports is an attention economy, and some people just get attention. And everybody is trying to grab their slice of equity or space. So, be nice, WNBA players, to the lady that currently has her leg up because she’s giving the league a leg up. 55%. That’s Jordan leaving the NBA. That’s what it is. Jordan left the NBA, they lost 50% of their numbers. When Tiger left golf, the Masters and the U.S. Open were still popular.

“This is different. This is kind of unprecedented territory. Again, you don’t have to be the best player to be the most popular. I’ve said this before, I got nothing against Taylor Swift. Very pleasant, seems adorable, talented, I’m not disputing it. But her music doesn’t move me…It’s time to get over the angst. She’s changed the league.”

The WNBA, its players, and fans should all be eager for Caitlin Clark to return because the sport of basketball is undoubtedly better when she’s on the court. But the follow-up to Cowherd’s rant is, what does he expect Clark’s WNBA peers to do after seeing this ratings report? Should they now move aside when they see Clark with the ball and say, “The basket is this way,” while letting her score?

This whole “Caitlin Clark has been bullied” narrative continues to be overstated. Welcome to pro sports, where the best players in the world want to beat the other best players in the world. That competitive nature and ego will prevent any elite athlete from submitting to their opponent, especially in the name of popularity.