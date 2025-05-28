Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the WNBA revealed its findings regarding an investigation into alleged racist remarks directed at Chicago Sky players during an opening weekend game against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In a statement, the WNBA said that it had not found any evidence of racist fan behavior after examining audio and video from the game, as well as speaking with fans in attendance. After seeing the news, one ESPN WNBA analyst apologized for her strong and pointed remarks made in the aftermath of the allegations.

In a video posted to social media on Tuesday night, Chiney Ogwumike addressed the WNBA’s investigation, and how she can do better discussing similar situations in the future.

I’m never afraid to say that I can do better…🖤 (my thoughts on the wnba investigation) pic.twitter.com/PaGmcwvTPE — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) May 28, 2025

“I want to address this with the same energy I did the first time, because if you really know me, I always try my absolute best to uplift the WNBA, to celebrate the amazing players, the coaches, and, of course, the fans. That is something that is at the core of everything I do,” Ogwumike began her video saying. “But if you know me, you know I’m not afraid to say I can do better. I am sorry that my message was in the heat of the moment, because when I initially spoke on the topic, it really came from a place of care. It was based on firsthand conversations with people very close to the situation who raised real concerns. And they told me what they had experienced. And I felt like it was important and it was necessary to acknowledge those allegations and also voice those experiences.

“Now in the process, however, I totally recognize that it may have impacted fans in a way that I did not intend. I am sorry. I am also happy that the WNBA treated the matter with the utmost seriousness, followed through with the investigation. And I understand that having a platform comes with a responsibility, and I do not take that lightly. So as our league continues to grow, I am going to grow with it. And I am so committed to be better about how I share perspectives and grow alongside the game that I truly love and adore.

I mean, some of my favorite memories as a pro was playing in Indiana. And I truly believe the WNBA, we have the most passionate fans, and I’m grateful for our community. I hope you know that’s who I am,” Ogwumike concluded.

Shortly after the allegations surfaced, Ogwumike appeared on ESPN’s Get Up! alongside Monica McNutt and said, “When it comes to the racism and the hateful rhetoric and the statement that the WNBA is saying, I think it’s important because at the end of the day, if you’re truly a basketball fan, you would understand and agree that we have no space for those types of comments.”

Some interpreted these types of remarks as insinuating that a certain portion of the Indiana Fever fan base was racist, despite no evidence that the alleged hate speech occurred.

Props to Ogwumike for setting the record straight, even though she was well within her rights as a commentator to weigh in on an investigation the WNBA had already acknowledged was ongoing. While her comments may be seen as presumptuous in hindsight, she clearly had firsthand information that led her to believe the allegations held weight. There’s certainly enough history of similar incidents in the WNBA.