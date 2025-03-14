July 19: Team WNBA All-Star coach Cheryl Miller talks to Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during practice for Saturday’s All-Star Game agains the U.S. Olympic team.

Cheryl Miller voiced her support for Caitlin Clark Thursday with some surprisingly frank talk involving race.

The basketball legend and longtime broadcaster appeared on the All the Smoke podcast, and talk turned to Miller’s role coaching Clark in the WNBA All-Star Game last season.

“I’m gonna be honest, because it needs to be said. I can relate to that young lady,” Miller said. “I felt for her. I know what it’s like to be hated. I know what it’s like to be a Black woman and hated because of my color. I can’t imagine this young lady — I don’t want to use hate, but despise — and people just having … look, she brought some of it on herself, because she’s cocky for a good reason. And I love that about her.”

Clark had a huge rookie season in 2024 and helped boost interest in the league in everything from attendance to TV ratings and merchandise sales. But an undercurrent of discontent surrounded her stardom, with many speculating about the role her skin color played in her popularity.

That in turn led to speculation that many Black players in the league resent her, in part because she is white. That sparked other unsavory discussions about racial relations and the WNBA.

The issue still lingers. After being named Time’s “Athlete of the Year” in December, Clark said, “I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege.”

Miller said much of that talk is just a media “narrative.”

“But to watch the dynamics and the media — they have their narrative — and I was pleased and proud to see the narrative wasn’t the truth,” Miller said.

That narrative extended to Clark’s rivalry with fellow rookie Angel Reese, her former college rival. Miller said the two clicked as All-Star teammates.

“Angel and her got along so well,” Miller said.